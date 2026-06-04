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Tipsheet

Jill Biden Lashed Out at a Former Aide Over Her Book, and It's Not Sitting Well With Dems

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 04, 2026 6:00 AM
Jill Biden Lashed Out at a Former Aide Over Her Book, and It's Not Sitting Well With Dems
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Bidens can’t even manage a book tour, can they? We’ll discuss Joe Biden’s awkward moment later this morning when he interrupted Jill's event, but the former first lady also took a swipe at former aide Andrew Bates, who was one of Biden's most loyal and outspoken defenders. This did not sit well with Democrats. 

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One of the main criticisms of Jill Biden's book is that it a) reopens old wounds and b) the narrative they promote once again absolves them of blame during the 2024 election. I’m just scratching the surface, but you get the point. Former MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin pointed out that, when Democrats ask ‘why now,’ it’s about money. They need the funds, apparently. 

Bates was one of the aides who went on record asking, "Why now?” Why did that “painful conversation” need to be dragged into the limelight? 

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2026 ELECTIONS AXIOS DEMOCRAT PARTY JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Jill reportedly said, “I want to say to Andrew, call me up and say it to my face.”

Yikes. 

Axios’ Alex Thompson quoted Rodericka Applewhaite, a former Biden spokeswoman, who said, “Why are we rehashing years-old scores and clinging to relevancy to sell books about palace intrigue within a wing that doesn’t even exist anymore? Focusing on this instead of the bleak reality Americans have been experiencing in the same time frame is exactly why we lost in 24.”

I hope Jill Biden writes an anthology, at this point.

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