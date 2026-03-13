Trump Says U.S. Has 'Obliterated' Every Military Target on Kharg Island

The U.S. has bombed multiple military targets on Kharg Island in Iran, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

The U.S. “obliterated every” military target on the island but chose not to wipe out the oil infrastructure, Trump said.

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If Iran interferes with the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, then Trump said that he’ll reconsider bombing oil infrastructure on the island, he said.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island... Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we… pic.twitter.com/2iEzCOyA3P — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 13, 2026

🚨 @POTUS says the U.S. has “totally obliterated every MILITARY target on Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island.”



Adding, “Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it! Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have… pic.twitter.com/8AcSoi1m2n — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 13, 2026

The strikes follow the U.S. destroying 30 Iranian ships and killing dozens of senior officials.

Trump said that the strikes will prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and from attacking the U.S., the Middle East, or the rest of the world. He called on Iran terrorists to lay down their weapons.

"Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it! Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World!" Trump said. "Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!"

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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