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Tipsheet

Trump Says U.S. Has 'Obliterated' Every Military Target on Kharg Island

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 13, 2026 7:27 PM
Trump Says U.S. Has 'Obliterated' Every Military Target on Kharg Island
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The U.S. has bombed multiple military targets on Kharg Island in Iran, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social. 

The U.S. “obliterated every” military target on the island but chose not to wipe out the oil infrastructure, Trump said. 

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If Iran interferes with the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, then Trump said that he’ll reconsider bombing oil infrastructure on the island, he said. 

The strikes follow the U.S. destroying 30 Iranian ships and killing dozens of senior officials. 

Trump said that the strikes will prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and from attacking the U.S., the Middle East, or the rest of the world. He called on Iran terrorists to lay down their weapons. 

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

"Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it! Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World!" Trump said. "Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!"

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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