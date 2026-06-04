Joe Biden Hijacks Wife's Book Tour With This Announcement

I thought Jill Biden’s book, her refusal to say that her husband would’ve been creamed in the 2024 election, and the inability to give straight answers, which rightly caused Biden supporters to feel anxious, were bad. It reached a new level of cringe when Joe Biden came out of the bunker and took over his wife’s event.

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It was strange, and like this couple, it’s really time for them to step aside. Don’t get me wrong, the longer they stay and cause trouble for Democrats, the better, but from afar, if this were a GOP couple, we’d be pulling out our hair. Joe also said his book would be dropping before the midterms (via NY Post):

Former President Joe Biden crashed his wife Jill’s debut book talk Tuesday, stealing her spotlight to bizarrely ask the former first lady whom she loves the most in a cringe-inducing moment before aides could cut him off. Jill Biden had been wrapping up a Q&A about her newly released book, “A View from the East Wing,” with moderator Whoopi Goldberg at the 92nd Street Y on the Upper East Side when Biden, 83, left his seat in the audience and wandered up to the edge of the stage. Goldberg had read a comment from the audience thanking Biden for his service, and Jill, 75, stood up to give her husband a standing ovation when the ex-president’s seemingly unplanned speech began. “I have a question,” Biden said unprompted, and without a microphone, while flanked by security guards. “Joe has a question, like you couldn’t ask it later?” Jill responded. “Who do you love most in the whole world?” Biden enquired. “Whoopi,” Jill answered, causing the audience to break into laughter. As “The View” co-host tried to speak, Biden continued to stand and blankly face his wife, seemingly unhappy with her answer. The former first lady eventually caved and said, “I love you most, Joe. Was that it? Was that the answer he wanted?” […] In an attempt to end the bizarre moment and wrap up the event, Goldberg encouraged the audience to purchase Jill’s new book. But Biden remained standing and pointed his finger as the exit music played. “My book…,” Joe Biden began before a crew member came from backstage to hand him a microphone. “My book, which comes out in September, read it…” “Do I have to remind him that this is my event?” Jill asked jokingly. “The only thing that Jill does better than write, she’s a beautiful woman,” Biden declared before the event finally concluded.

Joe has a book coming out. Oh, I’m sure Democrats are just thrilled for that work.

Yikes.

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