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Trump Announces Build Up of War Ships in the Strait of Hormuz

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 14, 2026 10:45 AM
Trump Announces Build Up of War Ships in the Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo/Ken Moritsugu

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States Navy will begin deploying war ships to the Strait of Hormuz in order to secure the vital global shipping route and protect the flow of oil. Trump's announcement stated that "many countries" would be joining in on the operation, but did not clarify which.

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Trump has also asked that the other military powers of the world join him in sending forces to the region, specifically calling upon China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom in order to protect the waterway under siege from “a nation that has been totally decapitated.”

Trump has said that “100% of Iran’s military capability has been destroyed” but the Persian state has been able to utilize what remains of their drone, missile, and naval mine arsenal in an attempt to terrorize shipping vessels that pass through the Strait.

Trump had previously vowed to increase strikes leveled at the Islamic Republic of Iran should they threaten oil shipments through the Strait. We saw that promise fulfilled when Trump announced that U.S. forces had conducted a massive set of strikes against Kharg Island, one of the most important locations for Iranian oil infrastructure.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MILITARY OPERATION EPIC FURY

Operation Epic Fury has now entered its third week.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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