Trump Announces Build Up of War Ships in the Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States Navy will begin deploying war ships to the Strait of Hormuz in order to secure the vital global shipping route and protect the flow of oil. Trump's announcement stated that "many countries" would be joining in on the operation, but did not clarify which.

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JUST IN - Trump claims that "Many countries" will be sending warships to the Hormuz Strait to keep it open and safe, in conjunction with the U.S.. pic.twitter.com/sxo6jW3g8V — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 14, 2026

Trump has also asked that the other military powers of the world join him in sending forces to the region, specifically calling upon China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom in order to protect the waterway under siege from “a nation that has been totally decapitated.”

Trump has said that “100% of Iran’s military capability has been destroyed” but the Persian state has been able to utilize what remains of their drone, missile, and naval mine arsenal in an attempt to terrorize shipping vessels that pass through the Strait.

Trump had previously vowed to increase strikes leveled at the Islamic Republic of Iran should they threaten oil shipments through the Strait. We saw that promise fulfilled when Trump announced that U.S. forces had conducted a massive set of strikes against Kharg Island, one of the most important locations for Iranian oil infrastructure.

President Trump has threatened to bomb Iran 20 times harder than they’ve been bombed thus far if they do anything to stop the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/xKSBcn4iYQ — AF Post (@AFpost) March 10, 2026

> Osinttechnical gets first actual 8 hours of sleep in 2 weeks



> U.S. carries out massive airstrikes on Iran’s Kharg island and sets ultimatum to further bomb Iranian oil infrastructure if Hormuz isn’t opened pic.twitter.com/fD86rBb0NV — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 14, 2026

Operation Epic Fury has now entered its third week.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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