VIP
Yes, Democrats Are Even Anti-Nice Meals for Our Troops
Yes, Democrats Are Even Anti-Nice Meals for Our Troops
VIP
CNN Is Striving to Sink Its Entire Credibility Within a Week, and Journos Struggle With Reading Calendars
CNN Is Striving to Sink Its Entire Credibility Within a Week, and Journos...
What Is Victory in Operation Epic Fury?
What Is Victory in Operation Epic Fury?
The State of American Conservation Is Strong at SCI Convention
The State of American Conservation Is Strong at SCI Convention
Yeah, You Forgot About God
Yeah, You Forgot About God
CNN Repeatedly Screws Up on Mamdani and Two Muslims With Bombs
CNN Repeatedly Screws Up on Mamdani and Two Muslims With Bombs
Democrats Side With the Mullahs
Democrats Side With the Mullahs
Trump Is Right: The Save America Act Is Crucial
Trump Is Right: The Save America Act Is Crucial
TrumpRx Is a Step Toward Making the Pharma Market Finally Work for America
TrumpRx Is a Step Toward Making the Pharma Market Finally Work for America
VIP
We Don't Have to Live This Way
We Don't Have to Live This Way
Ex-MA City Official Allegedly Used City Funds for 153 Pounds of Steak Tips, Self-Portrait and Prius
Ex-MA City Official Allegedly Used City Funds for 153 Pounds of Steak Tips,...
VIP
Texas Man Sentenced to 7.5 Years in $59.9M Medicare Brace Scheme
Texas Man Sentenced to 7.5 Years in $59.9M Medicare Brace Scheme
Security Guards Hailed As Heroes After Stopping Attack at Michigan Synagogue Housing 140 Kids
Security Guards Hailed As Heroes After Stopping Attack at Michigan Synagogue Housing 140...
Trump DOJ Sues California Over EV Mandate
Trump DOJ Sues California Over EV Mandate
Tipsheet

Michigan Synagogue Attacker Identified

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 12, 2026 9:08 PM
Michigan Synagogue Attacker Identified
AP Photo/Corey Williams

The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed to Fox News that the man who allegedly rammed a truck into a synagogue in West Bloomfield earlier today and was killed by security guards is Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a Lebanese national. 

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that Ghazali entered the U.S. in 2011 on an IR1 immigrant visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen. 

He was naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 2016 during the Obama administration, Fox reported. 

Ghazali allegedly rammed a vehicle into the Temple Israel Synagogue and School and began firing a weapon when he was killed by a security guard. 

He injured a security guard with a vehicle, but no kids or staff, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said during an afternoon news conference. 

Temple Israel said that 140 kids were in the synagogue and were reunited with their families later today. 

Over 100 law enforcement officers responded to the call. 

Several of Ghazali’s relatives were killed days earlier during an Israeli military strike in Lebanon, the Detroit News reported, citing anonymous sources. 

Recommended

After Threatening ICE Agents, a Wisconsin Man Enters the FO Stage Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ANTISEMITISM DHS FOX NEWS MICHIGAN TERRORISM


The synagogue trained for active shooter drills in January, 

Advertisement


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After Threatening ICE Agents, a Wisconsin Man Enters the FO Stage Amy Curtis
Yeah, You Forgot About God Alan Joseph Bauer
Iran's New Leader Breaks Silence, Issues Threats Against US and Arab Neighbors Jeff Charles
Trump’s Texas Deal Dilemma Kurt Schlichter
What Is Victory in Operation Epic Fury? Josh Hammer
Democrats Are Attacking Hegseth's Supposed Steak Budget. They'll Hate This Next Number. Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

After Threatening ICE Agents, a Wisconsin Man Enters the FO Stage Amy Curtis
Advertisement