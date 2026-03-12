Michigan Synagogue Attacker Identified

The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed to Fox News that the man who allegedly rammed a truck into a synagogue in West Bloomfield earlier today and was killed by security guards is Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a Lebanese national.

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that Ghazali entered the U.S. in 2011 on an IR1 immigrant visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen.

He was naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 2016 during the Obama administration, Fox reported.

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that the Michigan synagogue attacker has been ID’d as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a Lebanese national who first entered the U.S. in 2011 on an IR1 immigrant visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen. He was naturalized into a U.S. citizen in 2016 during… pic.twitter.com/hsXvFKP2FZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 13, 2026

Ghazali allegedly rammed a vehicle into the Temple Israel Synagogue and School and began firing a weapon when he was killed by a security guard.

He injured a security guard with a vehicle, but no kids or staff, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said during an afternoon news conference.

Temple Israel said that 140 kids were in the synagogue and were reunited with their families later today.

Over 100 law enforcement officers responded to the call.

Several of Ghazali’s relatives were killed days earlier during an Israeli military strike in Lebanon, the Detroit News reported, citing anonymous sources.

🚨 BREAKING: DHS CONFIRMS the Michigan synagogue attacker was an immigrant from LEBANON, Ayman Mohamad Ghazali



He arrived in the US in 2011 on a visa and was quickly granted citizenship by the Obama admin in 2016



President Trump needs to bring back the MUSLIM IMMIGRATION BAN… pic.twitter.com/vmBEz3xwOJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 13, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The Michigan synagogue terrorist has been CONFIRMED a Middle Eastern migrant from Lebanon, Ayman "Mohamad" Ghazali per DHS



- Let in under Obama in 2011

- Became a citizen in 2016

- NOW HE TRIED KILLING AMERICANS



Cut off the ENTIRE 3RD WORLD!pic.twitter.com/cMzjF8OLVM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 13, 2026





Temple Israel Synagogue Shooting Update:



— The suspects body was badly burned, he's confirmed dead after being killed by security

—He rammed his car into the building, had a rifle, got in a shootout, the car was on fire



"69% of ALL religious motivated hate crimes target Jews." pic.twitter.com/IMcACpnvBN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

The synagogue trained for active shooter drills in January,

FBI Detroit led an Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness (ASAPP) training for the clergy and staff of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. The FBI course combines lessons learned from years of research and employs scenario-based exercises to help participants practice… pic.twitter.com/qvtJIkClkS — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) January 30, 2026

INCREDIBLE. 🙏



NO Kids and NO staff were injured whatsoever in the Temple Israel shooting.



"No victims other than one of our lead security people was hit by the car and was taken to the hospital for treatment, he should be okay."



A miracle. God bless the security guards. pic.twitter.com/H55FuG3hs0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

