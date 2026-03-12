FBI Conducted Active Shooter Drills at Michigan Synagogue Targeted Today Last January
Tipsheet

Security Guards Hailed As Heroes After Stopping Attack at Michigan Synagogue Housing 140 Kids

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 12, 2026 7:01 PM
Security Guards Hailed As Heroes After Stopping Attack at Michigan Synagogue Housing 140 Kids
AP Photo/Corey Williams

A suspected terrorist rammed a vehicle into the Temple Israel Synagogue and School in Bloomington Hills, Michigan, around noon today before security guards eliminated the attacker. 

One guard was injured by the vehicle and over 30 officers were taken to the hospital because of smoke inhalation while they were clearing the building, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said in a news conference. But no children or staff were hurt. 

“If you think you can target the Jewish community in this county or anywhere else in this state, you’re wrong,” Bouchard said. “We’re going to not only stand in front of them to protect them; we’re coming for you.” 

Law enforcement didn’t identify the suspect. However, the media has reported that the man's vehicle was registered in Dearborn. 

The 140 kids in the early childhood center are safe, Temple Israel said in a Facebook post. 

"As you have no doubt heard, Temple Israel was the victim of a terrorist gunman who was confronted and neutralized by our security personnel who are truly heroes. Our teachers followed their training and kept the children safe and calm. We are deeply and humbly grateful to our teachers, staff, security, law enforcement, and Shenendoah Country Club that welcomed us, fed us, and sheltered our staff, teachers, children, and parents. What incredible neighbors we have. What incredible police force we have." 

Police said that one suspect was dead on the scene. 

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan said that this was a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community. She encouraged anyone with video of the incident to submit it to www.fbi.gov/westbloomfieldattack.

Rabbi Arianna Gordon of Temple Israel praised its security team, law enforcement, and the teachers who reunited children with their parents today. 

“They ensured that all of our children remained safe and calm throughout the day, and got every single child safely reunited with their parents this afternoon," Gordon said. "And for that, I can’t express my gratitude.” 

President Donald Trump reacted to the attack today. He promised to get to the bottom of it. 

