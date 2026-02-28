Pete Hegseth Reveals Details of 'Operation Epic Fury' Strike That Killed Ali Khamenei

The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
We Got Him: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Has Been Taken Out
We Got Him: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Has Been Taken Out
Dems Are Proving to Be the Worst Partners in This Time of Crisis
Dems Are Proving to Be the Worst Partners in This Time of Crisis
VIP
Trump Freed Iran From a Dictator, and the Left Hates Him For It
Trump Freed Iran From a Dictator, and the Left Hates Him For It
Here's the Reason Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury
Here's the Reason Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury
The Left's Astroturfed Pro-Iran Protests Are Underway, and They're Just As Bad As You'd Expect
The Left's Astroturfed Pro-Iran Protests Are Underway, and They're Just As Bad As...
U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic Fury
U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic...
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes
President Trump Releases a Statement on the Death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
President Trump Releases a Statement on the Death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali...
Over 40 Senior Iranian Officials Confirmed Dead in Operation Epic Fury
Over 40 Senior Iranian Officials Confirmed Dead in Operation Epic Fury
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
VIP
The Memes From Operation Epic Fury Have Been Unreal
The Memes From Operation Epic Fury Have Been Unreal
CENTCOM Gives a Bombshell Update on Iran Strikes in New Briefing
CENTCOM Gives a Bombshell Update on Iran Strikes in New Briefing
Guess What US Media Companies Are Parroting Likely Iranian Propaganda
Guess What US Media Companies Are Parroting Likely Iranian Propaganda
Tipsheet

Pete Hegseth Reveals Details of 'Operation Epic Fury' Strike That Killed Ali Khamenei

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 28, 2026 7:44 PM
Pete Hegseth Reveals Details of 'Operation Epic Fury' Strike That Killed Ali Khamenei
X/@CENTCOM

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth shared more details about Operation Epic Fury, an overnight mission that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. 

President Donald Trump had warned Iran that it should give up its nuclear weapons or face unfortunate consequences, but the Persian country refused to make a deal, Hegseth said. And it paid a dear price. 

Advertisement

“The Iranian regime had their chance, yet refused to make a deal — and now they are suffering the consequences," Hegseth said. "For almost fifty years, Iran has targeted and killed Americans, always seeking the world’s most powerful weapons to further their radical cause. Last night, unlike any previous president, President Trump began dealing with this cancer.”

So the U.S. and Israel reportedly killed over 40 senior Iranian military leaders. 

Hegseth said that Iran’s missile production and navy will be destroyed, along with any hope to build a nuclear weapon. 

“The United States did not start this conflict, but we will finish it. If you kill or threaten Americans anywhere in the world — as Iran has — then we will hunt you down, and we will kill you," Hegseth wrote.  Our warriors are the best in the world, and they are fully unleashed to achieve our objectives. May God’s providence protect them in this vital mission.”

Recommended

The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY PETE HEGSETH AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI DEPARTMENT OF WAR

In January, Iran threatened to kill President Donald Trump. And in February, Khamenei allegedly threatened America's military. 


Earlier today, Trump confirmed that Khamenei was dead. 

Advertisement


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Reason Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury Amy Curtis
The Memes From Operation Epic Fury Have Been Unreal Joseph Chalfant
We Got Him: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Has Been Taken Out Matt Vespa
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes Amy Curtis
CENTCOM Gives a Bombshell Update on Iran Strikes in New Briefing Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement