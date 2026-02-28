Pete Hegseth Reveals Details of 'Operation Epic Fury' Strike That Killed Ali Khamenei

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth shared more details about Operation Epic Fury, an overnight mission that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

President Donald Trump had warned Iran that it should give up its nuclear weapons or face unfortunate consequences, but the Persian country refused to make a deal, Hegseth said. And it paid a dear price.

“The Iranian regime had their chance, yet refused to make a deal — and now they are suffering the consequences," Hegseth said. "For almost fifty years, Iran has targeted and killed Americans, always seeking the world’s most powerful weapons to further their radical cause. Last night, unlike any previous president, President Trump began dealing with this cancer.”

Overnight, on President Trump’s orders, the Department of War commenced OPERATION EPIC FURY — the most lethal, most complex, and most-precision aerial operation in history.



The Iranian regime had their chance, yet refused to make a deal — and now they are suffering the… — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) February 28, 2026

So the U.S. and Israel reportedly killed over 40 senior Iranian military leaders.

Hegseth said that Iran’s missile production and navy will be destroyed, along with any hope to build a nuclear weapon.

“The United States did not start this conflict, but we will finish it. If you kill or threaten Americans anywhere in the world — as Iran has — then we will hunt you down, and we will kill you," Hegseth wrote. Our warriors are the best in the world, and they are fully unleashed to achieve our objectives. May God’s providence protect them in this vital mission.”

In January, Iran threatened to kill President Donald Trump. And in February, Khamenei allegedly threatened America's military.

The US President keeps saying that they have the strongest military force in the world. The strongest military force in the world may at times be struck so hard that it cannot get up again. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 17, 2026





“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted, ‘Death to America’ at every turn,” says @USAmbUN.



“The United States has made every effort to negotiate a peaceful resolution of this conflict with Iran — but Iran has failed to take that opportunity.” pic.twitter.com/VNJlGSfmDV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2026

Earlier today, Trump confirmed that Khamenei was dead.

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei..." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/oXZTFGg5pS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: SecWar Pete Hegseth unleashes FIERY STATEMENT that Iran's missile production and navy will be totally DESTROYED during this conflict



"If you kill or threaten Americans anywhere in the world — as Iran has — then we will hunt you down, and we will kill you." 🔥



"The… pic.twitter.com/boI1VW6TY6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 1, 2026





🚨 WATCH: US footage from 'Operation Epic Fury' in Iran



pic.twitter.com/IIkBaqQGA1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 1, 2026

