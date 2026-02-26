Report: No Deal yet Between U.S. and Iran Over Nuclear Weapons

The U.S. and Iran still haven’t sealed a deal yet over Iran’s nuclear program, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly asked Iran to destroy its three main nuclear sites and to hand over its other enriched uranium, the Journal reported.

The U.S. has sent multiple jets and warships to the area in case they are needed.

In his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, Trump said that he preferred peace with Iran. But he said that the regime has spread “nothing but terrorism and death and hate.”

“As president, I will make peace wherever I can, but I will never hesitate to confront threats to America wherever we must,” Trump’s transcript speech said. “That’s why in a breakthrough operation last June, the United States military obliterated Iran’s nuclear weapons program with an attack on Iranian soil known as Operation Midnight Hammer. For decades, it has been the policy of the United States never to allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. Many decades. Since they seized control of that proud nation 47 years ago, the regime and its murderous proxies have spread nothing but terrorism and death and hate.”

On Feb. 19, Trump said that Iran has between 10 and 15 days to strike a deal or face “unfortunate” consequences.

In a Feb. 23rd Truth Social post, Trump said that much media coverage of a potential war with Iran has been “written incorrectly, and purposefully so.”

“I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them,” Trump posted.

