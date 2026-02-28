The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
Over 40 Senior Iranian Officials Confirmed Dead in Operation Epic Fury

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 28, 2026 4:15 PM
Over 40 Senior Iranian Officials Confirmed Dead in Operation Epic Fury
Dozens of senior Iranian officials, as well as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been killed in operation Epic Fury, as Israeli and American forces have rained hell upon Iran since early Saturday morning.

So far, according to Israeli sources, the deaths include Ali Larijani, Khamenei's deputy, and Ali Shamkhani, a top security advisor. Other reported casualties among high-ranking figures include Esmail Qaani, head of the IRGC Quds Force; Mohammad Pakpour, the newly appointed IRGC commander; and Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh. However, Iranian officials have denied these reports.

"Israel assesses that more than 40 senior Iranian security and regime figures were killed in strikes during the opening operation that Israel launched this morning with the United States against the Iranian regime," Fox News' Chief Foreign Correspondent, Trey Yingst, said. "This official goes on to say this is one of the largest regime decapitation operations conducted in modern warfare history, and that Israeli intelligence managed to infiltrate the Iranian security echelon, making the strikes possible, this official explained."

This marks yet another major foreign policy victory for President Trump, who has restored a posture of strength to the United States and its approach abroad. America has once again become a nation that adversaries think twice about challenging.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

