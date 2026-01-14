Iranian State Media Airs a Direct Assassination Threat Against President Trump

The Iranian regime on Wednesday issued a direct assassination threat against President Donald Trump, broadcasting an image of him from the 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, with the warning: “This time it will not miss the target.”

Iran’s regime has publicly aired a threat against Donald Trump saying This time it will not miss the target and shown an image of him on state media during a pro‑government rally alongside chants of Death to America described by outlets as one of Tehran’s most direct threats to… pic.twitter.com/MdDZZ5KRxv — EuroPost Agency (@EuroPostAgency) January 14, 2026

Islamic republic state TV just crossed a red line. Airing an image of President Trump after an attempted assassination (by the regime) along with a Persian message reading “this time, the bullet won’t miss.” This is a direct threat against the President. pic.twitter.com/g4UUwnxEYX — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) January 14, 2026

This marks Iran’s most direct threat against the president, coming after his warning that the U.S. would carry out military strikes if the regime responded violently to mass protests. Reports indicate the death toll has now risen well above 10,000, as Iranian security forces reportedly began slaughtering non-protesting civilians, storming hospitals to finish off wounded protesters, and calling for public executions to terrorize the population. Despite the crackdown, some Iranians remain hopeful that, with U.S. support, the protests could ultimately lead to the fall of the regime.

On Tuesday, President Trump put out on Truth Social a call for the people of Iran to keep protesting, and told them that "help is on the way."

Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

It remains unclear what help they will be receiving.

