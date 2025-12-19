Criminals Likely Stole $9 Billion From Minnesota Taxpayers

Fraud tourism aggravated the billion-dollar Somali fraud problem in Minnesota, prosecutors said.

U.S Attorney Joe Thompson said that he believes half or more of the $18 billion that the state spent across 14 programs was likely fraud.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson exposes the true level of fraud in Minnesota. "Every day we look under a rock and find a new $50 million fraud scheme."



"[Minnesota] is an outlier in a bad way. You don't see fraud on this scale in other states."



"Traditional… pic.twitter.com/nLhapuyv4N — MN House GOP Rapid Response (@MNHRCWarRoom) December 18, 2025

Criminals stole $14 million from a program meant to help kids with autism and used it to buy property in Kenya. Another organized group of criminals stole $250 million from a program meant to feed hungry kids. More than 70 people have been charged with stealing from that program.

BREAKING: First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson stated he believes "half or more" of the $18 billion spent on 14 programs likely represents fraud in Minnesota.



During the conference, he highlighted 14 programs, including autism and housing services, that are flagged as… pic.twitter.com/f7hkxpMlD0 — FOX 9 (@FOX9) December 18, 2025

"Fraud tourists" traveled to Minnesota after a friend told them state programs were "a good opportunity to make money," prosecutors say. https://t.co/dkI1RGAVOX — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 18, 2025

Actual journalism from @CBSNews on the massive Somali fraud scandal in Minnesota — which incompetent @GovTimWalz let happen.



Stacks of cash. Wire transfers to East Africa and China. Luxury vehicles, homes, and vacations.



"You are gonna be the richest 25 year old InshaAllah" pic.twitter.com/K6NoVXibdN — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 12, 2025

Minnesotans and lawmakers have slammed Gov. Tim Walz for not stopping rampant fraud. When pressed, Walz downplayed the scandal.

🚨 Disability advocate Nathaniel Olson UNLEASHES on Tim Walz.



"There are 600,000 disability people in the state of MN that could suffer. Our governor is not doing ANYTHING to help us, but instead sits here & decides he wants to blame DJT."



WOW.👏pic.twitter.com/uMTYXIKeX2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 17, 2025





"The magnitude of the fraud in Minnesota cannot be overstated. It's staggering amounts of money that have been lost," says the Asst. US Attorney as MORE fraud is uncovered, bilking taxpayers out of billions.



All on @GovTimWalz's watch.



Walz is a menace to society. pic.twitter.com/CiTEtwLXTa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 18, 2025

The fraud is so bad that one of the richest people noticed.

For Context:



Somalia’s Entire GDP: $13 Billion



Exposure to Somali FRAUD in ONE STATE: $18 Billion



END IT ALL https://t.co/6S4rkgTCcV — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 18, 2025





🚨 HOLY CRAP! The US attorney just revealed as much as $9 BILLION in Medicaid fraud out of Minnesota, as Somalis and fraudsters RAVAGE taxpayers' pockets.



Tim Walz is to blame.



"The magnitude of the fraud in Minnesota cannot be overstated. It's staggering amounts of money that… pic.twitter.com/3eDtdZF5wq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 18, 2025

Advertisement





Today we learned that half or more of the $18 BILLION paid out through Minnesota’s high-risk Medicaid programs may be fraudulent.



So what was Minnesota’s Attorney General doing during this?



Suing Menards over its 11% rebate advertising.



Keith Ellison needs to resign too. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 18, 2025

Public officials need to go to jail here. https://t.co/G9JdnD59VV — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 19, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.