Criminals Likely Stole $9 Billion From Minnesota Taxpayers

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 19, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Fraud tourism aggravated the billion-dollar Somali fraud problem in Minnesota, prosecutors said. 

U.S Attorney Joe Thompson said that he believes half or more of the $18 billion that the state spent across 14 programs was likely fraud. 

Criminals stole $14 million from a program meant to help kids with autism and used it to buy property in Kenya. Another organized group of criminals stole $250 million from a program meant to feed hungry kids. More than 70 people have been charged with stealing from that program. 

Minnesotans and lawmakers have slammed Gov. Tim Walz for not stopping rampant fraud. When pressed, Walz downplayed the scandal.


The fraud is so bad that one of the richest people noticed. 


