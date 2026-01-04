Teen Charged as Adult in Union Market Recording Studio Homicide

Keyonte Johnson, 16, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged as an adult with premeditated first-degree murder while armed for shooting and killing 20-year-old D.C. resident Roy Bennett, Jr., on the evening of December 5, 2025.

Johnson made his initial court appearance in the District of Columbia before Superior Court Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond, who found probable cause that Johnson committed the offense of premeditated first-degree murder while armed and ordered that Johnson be held without bond pending trial.

“This is yet another example of the out-of-control underage crime plaguing the district” said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro. “President Trump is right – it is time to put an end to this predictable violence and time to lower the age of accountability so that I can start prosecuting these young criminals before they commit murder.”

Court documents say that on December 5, 2025, Johnson, the victim, and several other people were present in an apartment near Union Market in Northeast D.C. that was being used as a recording studio.

As the victim was standing at the microphone, Johnson, who was seated behind him on a sofa, began shooting Bennett, striking him seven times, including twice in the back of the head and twice in the chest. As Johnson fled the scene, he threatened to kill a potential witness if they said anything about the murder.

During the execution of a Maryland search warrant where Johnson was arrested, investigators recovered five magazines, one fully loaded, a box of 10mm ammunition, several iron rifle sights, rifle ammunition, an empty red dot sight box and various clothing items consistent with what was worn by Johnson during the murder.

This case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Rashmika Nedungadi.

Johnson will next appear on January 14, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. in courtroom 203 before Judge Michael Ryan for a preliminary hearing.

