RFK Revealed Why He Wasn't Scared of COVID...It Was a Legendary Answer

This is a fun one, so enjoy it. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has been a lightning rod of controversy because he’s going up against two special-interest giants: Big Food and Big Pharma. They don’t like his agenda since their side is soaked in DC swamp water. Kennedy is making sure we’re sensible on vaccines. As an aside, we should debate the scheduling regarding these cocktails. Some, like the COVID vaccine, are not necessary for the kiddies.

Kennedy is considered a guerrilla-style fighter in health and fitness, but he’s also not totally germ-averse. During a conversation with Theo Von, Kennedy mentioned that although he knows COVID can be an airborne threat, he’s not afraid of germs. He explained his reasons—he used to snort cocaine from toilet seats. In recovery, Kennedy and others like him attend meetings. And Mr. Kennedy wasn't going to allow WuFlu to screw up those gatherings since everyone attending had been through worse:

What a legend ❄️ pic.twitter.com/xFbjlNDNcj — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) February 12, 2026

RFK JR: “We still did live [recovery] meetings every day during COVID … I said I don't care what happens, I'm going to a meeting every day. I'm not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vJv8UB7XBK — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 12, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as United States Health Secretary RFK Jr. defended his views on germs and exposure by saying, “I’m not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off toilet seats.” pic.twitter.com/yHeDUsegJH — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 12, 2026

