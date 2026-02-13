VIP
Tipsheet

RFK Revealed Why He Wasn't Scared of COVID...It Was a Legendary Answer

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 13, 2026 6:30 AM
RFK Revealed Why He Wasn't Scared of COVID...It Was a Legendary Answer
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This is a fun one, so enjoy it. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has been a lightning rod of controversy because he’s going up against two special-interest giants: Big Food and Big Pharma. They don’t like his agenda since their side is soaked in DC swamp water. Kennedy is making sure we’re sensible on vaccines. As an aside, we should debate the scheduling regarding these cocktails. Some, like the COVID vaccine, are not necessary for the kiddies. 

Kennedy is considered a guerrilla-style fighter in health and fitness, but he’s also not totally germ-averse. During a conversation with Theo Von, Kennedy mentioned that although he knows COVID can be an airborne threat, he’s not afraid of germs. He explained his reasons—he used to snort cocaine from toilet seats. In recovery, Kennedy and others like him attend meetings. And Mr. Kennedy wasn't going to allow WuFlu to screw up those gatherings since everyone attending had been through worse:

