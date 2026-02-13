Georgia Is Trying to Prevent a 'Renee Good' Situation in the State. It Will Make Libs Go Bananas.

Renee Good wasn’t some innocent bystander: she was a progressive left-wing activist who got shot in the face when she used her car to ram into an ICE agent on January 7. The city was embroiled in mayhem, with the liberal media and local Democrats fanning the flames of what arguably were calls for domestic terrorism. Good and others are known for following ICE vehicles around as they enforce immigration laws, disrupting their operations.

In Georgia, they’re trying to prevent that, prevent a ‘Renee Good’ situation, and liberals are likely going to go nuts over it (via Atlanta Journal-Constitution):

Renee Good died last month in Minneapolis after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer shot her during an encounter while she was in her vehicle. Now, Republicans in Georgia are working to make it a felony to use a vehicle to obstruct police operations. Supporters say the legislation, House Bill 1076, is rooted in a pattern of problems across the nation. But critics see it as a rash reaction that could hinder people’s right to protest. People can already be charged with a felony in Georgia if they use a vehicle as a weapon that harms or kills someone. But the bill by state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart would go further by making any obstruction a felony, including by stationary vehicles. Ehrhart says confrontations between police and drivers are dangerous to begin with, and her goal is to make the penalties so high that it prevents them from happening in the first place.

And given how the Left has become, pass this law now.

