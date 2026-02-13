VIP
It's Time for the Epstein Story to Be Buried
It's Time for the Epstein Story to Be Buried
Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance
Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance
House Dem Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the DHS Funding Fight
House Dem Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the DHS Funding Fight
RFK Revealed Why He Wasn't Scared of COVID...It Was a Legendary Answer
RFK Revealed Why He Wasn't Scared of COVID...It Was a Legendary Answer
The January Inflation Report Just Dropped. Here's What It Says.
The January Inflation Report Just Dropped. Here's What It Says.
MN Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Shared Her Tribe Name. You'll Never Guess What It Is.
MN Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Shared Her Tribe Name. You'll Never Guess What...
L.A. County Supervisors Just Voted to Hike the Price of Groceries
L.A. County Supervisors Just Voted to Hike the Price of Groceries
We Regret to Inform You That Democrats Are Grilling Again
We Regret to Inform You That Democrats Are Grilling Again
Kansas City Police Are Searching for Woman Who Set Fire to Rumored ICE Facility
Kansas City Police Are Searching for Woman Who Set Fire to Rumored ICE...
One Citizen. One Vote. Period.
One Citizen. One Vote. Period.
The Antisemitism Broken Record
The Antisemitism Broken Record
Before Protesting ICE, Learn How Government Works
Before Protesting ICE, Learn How Government Works
Representing the United States on the World Stage Is a Privilege, Not a Platform to Bash Your Country
Representing the United States on the World Stage Is a Privilege, Not a...
Older Generations Teach the Lost Art of Romance
Older Generations Teach the Lost Art of Romance
Tipsheet

Georgia Is Trying to Prevent a 'Renee Good' Situation in the State. It Will Make Libs Go Bananas.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 13, 2026 6:50 AM
Georgia Is Trying to Prevent a 'Renee Good' Situation in the State. It Will Make Libs Go Bananas.
AP Photo/Tom Baker

Renee Good wasn’t some innocent bystander: she was a progressive left-wing activist who got shot in the face when she used her car to ram into an ICE agent on January 7. The city was embroiled in mayhem, with the liberal media and local Democrats fanning the flames of what arguably were calls for domestic terrorism. Good and others are known for following ICE vehicles around as they enforce immigration laws, disrupting their operations. 

Advertisement

In Georgia, they’re trying to prevent that, prevent a ‘Renee Good’ situation, and liberals are likely going to go nuts over it (via Atlanta Journal-Constitution):

Renee Good died last month in Minneapolis after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer shot her during an encounter while she was in her vehicle. Now, Republicans in Georgia are working to make it a felony to use a vehicle to obstruct police operations. 

Supporters say the legislation, House Bill 1076, is rooted in a pattern of problems across the nation. But critics see it as a rash reaction that could hinder people’s right to protest. 

People can already be charged with a felony in Georgia if they use a vehicle as a weapon that harms or kills someone. But the bill by state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart would go further by making any obstruction a felony, including by stationary vehicles. 

Ehrhart says confrontations between police and drivers are dangerous to begin with, and her goal is to make the penalties so high that it prevents them from happening in the first place. 

Recommended

Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM GEORGIA ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER

And given how the Left has become, pass this law now. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance Matt Vespa
MN Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Shared Her Tribe Name. You'll Never Guess What It Is. Amy Curtis
RFK Revealed Why He Wasn't Scared of COVID...It Was a Legendary Answer Matt Vespa
We Regret to Inform You That Democrats Are Grilling Again Amy Curtis
House Dem Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the DHS Funding Fight Matt Vespa
L.A. County Supervisors Just Voted to Hike the Price of Groceries Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance Matt Vespa
Advertisement