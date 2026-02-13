VIP
Tipsheet

We Regret to Inform You That Democrats Are Grilling Again

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 13, 2026 8:00 AM
We Regret to Inform You That Democrats Are Grilling Again
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

For some reason, Democrats think they can appeal to certain segments of voters by lighting up a grill or holding cooking classes from their spotless kitchens (complete with brand new, never-worn aprons). However, all that does is demonstrate how out of touch Democrats are. In 2024, Chuck Schumer tried this approach by "grilling" burgers for Father's Day that would have sent you to the ER with food poisoning, and now Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger is doing the same.

Advertisement

What is that? Beef? Chicken? Road kill?

It's probably whatever the vegan staffer who hasn't set foot in a grocery store in years grabbed when he was sent to the grocery store for the photo op.

Others pointed out that Spanberger is doing this while sewage is pouring into the Potomac.

That's not her priority.

Ew.

That's exactly what it does.

This is true. Democrats can't meme because they are the meme.

They think this is how the average American lives.

How hard is it to grab some actual steaks? How hard is it to find someone who can teach Democrats how to grill? Lots of celebrity chefs are Leftists; call one of them up and take a cooking class. Here's one thing you never see: you never see Democrats or their staffers eating what they cook. That tells us all we need to know.

