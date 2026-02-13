We Regret to Inform You That Democrats Are Grilling Again

For some reason, Democrats think they can appeal to certain segments of voters by lighting up a grill or holding cooking classes from their spotless kitchens (complete with brand new, never-worn aprons). However, all that does is demonstrate how out of touch Democrats are. In 2024, Chuck Schumer tried this approach by "grilling" burgers for Father's Day that would have sent you to the ER with food poisoning, and now Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger is doing the same.

What is that? Beef? Chicken? Road kill?

It's probably whatever the vegan staffer who hasn't set foot in a grocery store in years grabbed when he was sent to the grocery store for the photo op.

Are you grilling rat? What is that? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 13, 2026

Others pointed out that Spanberger is doing this while sewage is pouring into the Potomac.

The largest spill of raw sewage in decades is ongoing all over your constituents for weeks now.



You havent even released a statement...much less done anything about this crisis.https://t.co/jGt1vZpbtN — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) February 12, 2026

That's not her priority.

Ew.

Why are Democrats so fascinated and fixated on grilling in front of a camera? Do they think that’s going to allow them to related the average Joe?



The average Joe sees the elitist Democrats for what they are—fakes who have no idea how to grill. — Helvidius Priscus ⚖️ 🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) February 13, 2026

That's exactly what it does.

Democrats cook worse than they meme. https://t.co/OQMvF9slpu pic.twitter.com/N7bmPw7vux — Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) February 13, 2026

This is true. Democrats can't meme because they are the meme.

Why do politicians do this? More importantly, why does the food they are cooking look like something from a 3rd world country? https://t.co/ZvKj0iIgjU — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) February 13, 2026

They think this is how the average American lives.

How hard is it to grab some actual steaks? How hard is it to find someone who can teach Democrats how to grill? Lots of celebrity chefs are Leftists; call one of them up and take a cooking class. Here's one thing you never see: you never see Democrats or their staffers eating what they cook. That tells us all we need to know.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

