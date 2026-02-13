VIP
Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 13, 2026 7:00 AM
Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance
Alex Edelman/Pool via AP

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) opposes election integrity. It shouldn’t come as a shock since she’s one of the most problematic members of the Republican caucus. She recently voiced her opposition to the SAVE Act, though her reasoning was a bit flawed. She posted her statement on Twitter, only to get slapped with a brutal community note:

When Democrats attempted to advance sweeping election reform legislation in 2021, Republicans were unanimous in opposition because it would have federalized elections, something we have long opposed. Now, I’m seeing proposals such as the SAVE Act and MEGA that would effectively do just that. Once again, I do not support these efforts. Not only does the U.S. Constitution clearly provide states the authority to regulate the "times, places, and manner" of holding federal elections, but one-size-fits-all mandates from Washington, D.C., seldom work in places like Alaska.  

Election Day is fast approaching. Imposing new federal requirements now, when states are deep into their preparations, would negatively impact election integrity by forcing election officials to scramble to adhere to new policies likely without the necessary resources. Ensuring public trust in our elections is at the core of our democracy, but federal overreach is not how we achieve this. 

LISA MURKOWSKI MITCH MCCONNELL SUSAN COLLINS

Yeah, she backed the core tenets of the SAVE Act in 2021. Murkowski isn’t alone: Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is hiding in the bunker, and Susan Collins is also dragging her feet on this bill.

