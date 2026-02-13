VIP
It's Time for the Epstein Story to Be Buried
Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance
House Dem Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the DHS Funding Fight
Georgia Is Trying to Prevent a 'Renee Good' Situation in the State. It Will Make Libs Go Bananas.
RFK Revealed Why He Wasn't Scared of COVID...It Was a Legendary Answer
L.A. County Supervisors Just Voted to Hike the Price of Groceries
We Regret to Inform You That Democrats Are Grilling Again
Kansas City Police Are Searching for Woman Who Set Fire to Rumored ICE Facility
One Citizen. One Vote. Period.
The Antisemitism Broken Record
Before Protesting ICE, Learn How Government Works
Republican Congress Looks Like a Democrat Majority on TV News
Representing the United States on the World Stage Is a Privilege, Not a Platform to Bash Your Country
Older Generations Teach the Lost Art of Romance
MN Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Shared Her Tribe Name. You'll Never Guess What It Is.

Amy Curtis
February 13, 2026
MN Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Shared Her Tribe Name. You'll Never Guess What It Is.
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan is a citizen of the White Earth Nation, which is a federally recognized Ojibwe tribe. When she's not wearing a hijab to pander to Somalis in Minneapolis, she's going on podcasts. Last year, she joined the MPR News "Out to Lunch" podcast and shared her Ojibwe tribe name.

That tribe name is Gizhiiwewidamoonkwe, which means "Speaking Loud Voice Woman."

"So my Ojibwe name is Gizhiiwewidamoonkwe, which means 'Speaks in a Loud and Clear Voice Woman,'" Flanagan said. "And I am so grateful for my community and, you know, I am a member of the White Earth Nation, which is the largest tribe in Minnesota."

They had to be trolling Flanagan with that name, right?

Yep.

DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA WOKE

Pretty much.

The Left will insist that White people don't have heritage or culture, but stole it from others.

Yes, they did. The irony is not lost on us.

Remember, Flanagan is the woman who told anti-ICE Leftists to "put their bodies on the line" to protect illegal immigrant criminals in Minnesota. 

