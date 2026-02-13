MN Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Shared Her Tribe Name. You'll Never Guess What It Is.

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan is a citizen of the White Earth Nation, which is a federally recognized Ojibwe tribe. When she's not wearing a hijab to pander to Somalis in Minneapolis, she's going on podcasts. Last year, she joined the MPR News "Out to Lunch" podcast and shared her Ojibwe tribe name.

Advertisement

That tribe name is Gizhiiwewidamoonkwe, which means "Speaking Loud Voice Woman."

MN Lt. Governor Flanagan: "My name in my tribe is Gizhiiwewidamoonkwe…. It means Speaking Loud Voice Woman" pic.twitter.com/MsRIGU0A9n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 13, 2026

"So my Ojibwe name is Gizhiiwewidamoonkwe, which means 'Speaks in a Loud and Clear Voice Woman,'" Flanagan said. "And I am so grateful for my community and, you know, I am a member of the White Earth Nation, which is the largest tribe in Minnesota."

MN Lt. Governor Flanagan: "My name in my tribe is Gizhiiwewidamoonkwe"



Reporter: *tries not to lose it 😐 pic.twitter.com/Pnic8MSu90 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) February 13, 2026

They had to be trolling Flanagan with that name, right?

The Chief who gave her that name… pic.twitter.com/bJa5fd0J4I — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) February 13, 2026

Yep.

So it’s the Indian equivalent of Karen. — Nic Z (@z649278) February 13, 2026

Pretty much.

People don't seem to realise their white names carry history https://t.co/OS9MSLGWsK pic.twitter.com/uBAVsk3ubv — Cathal (@CathalMcGrgr) February 13, 2026

The Left will insist that White people don't have heritage or culture, but stole it from others.

They named her Loudmouth https://t.co/RamVdV6AJ1 — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) February 13, 2026

Yes, they did. The irony is not lost on us.

Remember, Flanagan is the woman who told anti-ICE Leftists to "put their bodies on the line" to protect illegal immigrant criminals in Minnesota.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.