VIP
It's Time for the Epstein Story to Be Buried
It's Time for the Epstein Story to Be Buried
Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance
Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance
House Dem Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the DHS Funding Fight
House Dem Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the DHS Funding Fight
Georgia Is Trying to Prevent a 'Renee Good' Situation in the State. It Will Make Libs Go Bananas.
Georgia Is Trying to Prevent a 'Renee Good' Situation in the State. It...
RFK Revealed Why He Wasn't Scared of COVID...It Was a Legendary Answer
RFK Revealed Why He Wasn't Scared of COVID...It Was a Legendary Answer
The January Inflation Report Just Dropped. Here's What It Says.
The January Inflation Report Just Dropped. Here's What It Says.
MN Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Shared Her Tribe Name. You'll Never Guess What It Is.
MN Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Shared Her Tribe Name. You'll Never Guess What...
We Regret to Inform You That Democrats Are Grilling Again
We Regret to Inform You That Democrats Are Grilling Again
Kansas City Police Are Searching for Woman Who Set Fire to Rumored ICE Facility
Kansas City Police Are Searching for Woman Who Set Fire to Rumored ICE...
One Citizen. One Vote. Period.
One Citizen. One Vote. Period.
The Antisemitism Broken Record
The Antisemitism Broken Record
Before Protesting ICE, Learn How Government Works
Before Protesting ICE, Learn How Government Works
Representing the United States on the World Stage Is a Privilege, Not a Platform to Bash Your Country
Representing the United States on the World Stage Is a Privilege, Not a...
Older Generations Teach the Lost Art of Romance
Older Generations Teach the Lost Art of Romance
Tipsheet

L.A. County Supervisors Just Voted to Hike the Price of Groceries

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 13, 2026 8:30 AM
L.A. County Supervisors Just Voted to Hike the Price of Groceries
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Democrats like Zohran Mamdani and Abigail Spanberger ran on promises of "affordability." Instead, voters in NYC got mountains of garbage, dead homeless, and increased subway fares, while VA is facing a slew of new taxes on everything from gyms to Amazon deliveries.

Advertisement

In Los Angeles, Democrats seem less concerned about affordability and more focused on squeezing every dime they can from taxpayers. They've now voted for a tax hike that will raise the cost of groceries, with the one L.A. County Republican supervisor voting against it.

Here's more:

A new tax hike on residents that would spike the cost of almost everything — including shopping, dining and other everyday purchases across the county — was approved Tuesday by LA County Supervisors to head to voters.

But because the tax would apply to retail sales and restaurant purchases, it was quickly trashed by opponents who say it raises prices for families regardless of whether they use affected health care services.

Lone Republican Supervisor Kathryn Barger cast the only no vote on the board — which passed 4–1.

Supervisors Hilda Solis and Holly Mitchell pushed the half-cent sales tax they say will help counter looming federal health care funding cuts that threaten Medi-Cal services.

On the upside, many L.A. families don't have a home to go to to put groceries, thanks to the slow fire rebuilding response, so maybe they won't notice the higher food bills right away.

Recommended

Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY LOS ANGELES

Don't give them ideas.

Democrats will then turn around and tell you they're the party of the working class. They're not.

And that's on the working people of L.A. County.

They'll blame him for it, bank on that.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance Matt Vespa
MN Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Shared Her Tribe Name. You'll Never Guess What It Is. Amy Curtis
RFK Revealed Why He Wasn't Scared of COVID...It Was a Legendary Answer Matt Vespa
We Regret to Inform You That Democrats Are Grilling Again Amy Curtis
Georgia Is Trying to Prevent a 'Renee Good' Situation in the State. It Will Make Libs Go Bananas. Matt Vespa
House Dem Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the DHS Funding Fight Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance Matt Vespa
Advertisement