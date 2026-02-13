L.A. County Supervisors Just Voted to Hike the Price of Groceries

Democrats like Zohran Mamdani and Abigail Spanberger ran on promises of "affordability." Instead, voters in NYC got mountains of garbage, dead homeless, and increased subway fares, while VA is facing a slew of new taxes on everything from gyms to Amazon deliveries.

In Los Angeles, Democrats seem less concerned about affordability and more focused on squeezing every dime they can from taxpayers. They've now voted for a tax hike that will raise the cost of groceries, with the one L.A. County Republican supervisor voting against it.

LA tax hike that will raise price of groceries greenlit for ballot — as sole Republican votes against it https://t.co/JwAegEUgUb pic.twitter.com/LifC8Aswf0 — New York Post (@nypost) February 11, 2026

Here's more:

A new tax hike on residents that would spike the cost of almost everything — including shopping, dining and other everyday purchases across the county — was approved Tuesday by LA County Supervisors to head to voters. But because the tax would apply to retail sales and restaurant purchases, it was quickly trashed by opponents who say it raises prices for families regardless of whether they use affected health care services. Lone Republican Supervisor Kathryn Barger cast the only no vote on the board — which passed 4–1. Supervisors Hilda Solis and Holly Mitchell pushed the half-cent sales tax they say will help counter looming federal health care funding cuts that threaten Medi-Cal services.

On the upside, many L.A. families don't have a home to go to to put groceries, thanks to the slow fire rebuilding response, so maybe they won't notice the higher food bills right away.

They need money bad. What next taxing every time you flush your toilet?



Why do people put up with this already. Oh, funding the fifth world. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) February 11, 2026

Don't give them ideas.

LA County’s 4–1 vote to hike the sales tax — raising grocery costs in a state already crushed by high prices — tells you everything. One lone Republican stood up for working families while the Democrat majority chose bigger government over affordability yet again. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) February 11, 2026

Democrats will then turn around and tell you they're the party of the working class. They're not.

Someone has to pay for all that welfare and it’s definitely not the illegal immigrants who puff up California’s congressional apportionment numbers as a sort of f****d up serf/ward-of-the-State caste pic.twitter.com/jaxY4I2dmP — 🏴Jabroni Whisperer 🏴 (@minarchis1) February 11, 2026

And that's on the working people of L.A. County.

Why is Donald Trump doing this? https://t.co/giNRDBywPT — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 12, 2026

They'll blame him for it, bank on that.

