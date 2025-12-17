The Two Dems Hosting This Rally Together Really Are Two Peas in a...
Trump Touts Energy, Trade, and Manufacturing Gains in National Speech

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 17, 2025 9:39 PM
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

President Donald Trump touted his track record so far after inheriting a mess from former President Joe Biden.

The president said in a 9 P.M. address that he's spent his term so far turning it around, closing the border, and restoring law and order. 

He blamed the Biden administration for the number of illegal immigrants in the country.

Trump said that he’s restored American strength, settled 8 wars in 10 months, destroyed the Iranian nuclear threat, and ended the war in Gaza. 

Trump said that his administration is targeting affordability problems leftover from the Biden-era inflation. 

“I am bringing those high prices down and bringing them down very fast.” 

Trump said that he’s secured $18 trillion worth of investments through tariffs, which means more jobs and wage increases. For example, auto maker Stellantis says that it will invest $13 billion in auto plants across the Midwest. 

“Companies know that if they build in America, there are no tariffs, and that’s why they’re coming home to the USA in record numbers," Trump said. 

Trump announced that he’s giving a stipend to 1.45 million military servicemembers that will arrive before Christmas Day. 

Trump said that the healthcare system needs reform so that Americans can directly get money and choose their healthcare. He touted TrumpRX, a website coming early next year that he said will help cut the cost of healthcare. 

"The money should go to the people," Trump said. 

He’s also focused on lowering energy costs.  Trump said his administration will have opened 1,600 new electrical generating plants within the next 12 months that should help keep energy costs low. 

The president will also appoint the next chair of the Federal Reserve. 

“Government either serves the productive, patriotic, hardworking American citizens, or it serves those who break the laws, cheat the system, and seek power and profit at the expense of our nation,” Trump said.

