Stellantis Says It Will Invest $13 Billion to Grow in the United States

Big Three automaker Stellantis said it will invest $13 billion across the Midwest, adding approximately 5,000 new jobs.

Stellantis, which owns Jeep, RAM, Chrysler, and Dodge, said it will expand U.S. production by 50 percent. The company plans to launch five new vehicles over the next four years using plants in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan.

Advertisement

The investment is the largest in the Company’s 100-year U.S. history and will support the introduction of five new vehicles across the brand portfolio in key segments; production of the all-new four-cylinder engine; and the addition of more than 5,000 jobs at plants in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

The new investment will further expand Stellantis’ already significant U.S. footprint, increasing annual finished vehicle production by 50% over current levels. The new product launches will be in addition to a regular cadence of 19 refreshed products across all U.S. assembly plants and updated powertrains planned through 2029.

“This investment in the U.S. – the single largest in the Company’s history – will drive our growth, strengthen our manufacturing footprint and bring more American jobs to the states we call home,” said Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO and North America COO. “As we begin our next 100 years, we are putting the customer at the center of our strategy, expanding our vehicle offerings and giving them the freedom to choose the products they want and love.”

“Accelerating growth in the U.S. has been a top priority since my first day. Success in America is not just good for Stellantis in the U.S. — it makes us stronger everywhere,” Filosa said.

The $13 billion investment plan includes research and development and supplier costs to execute the Company’s full product strategy over the next four years as well as investments in its manufacturing operations. The details of the plant-specific investments follow:

Stellantis intends to invest more than $600 million to reopen the Belvidere Assembly Plant to expand production of the Jeep® Cherokee and Jeep Compass for the U.S. market. With an initial production launch expected in 2027, these actions are anticipated to create around 3,300 new jobs.

With an investment of nearly $400 million, assembly of an all-new midsize truck, previously allocated to the Belvidere plant, plans to move to the Toledo Assembly Complex, where it will join the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator. The production shift could create more than 900 jobs. Launch timing is expected in 2028.

The Company also intends to continue with investments in its Toledo operations as previously announced in January. This includes additional technologies and strong product actions for both the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator, and more components critical to production at the Toledo Machining Plant.

Stellantis plans to develop an all-new range-extended EV and internal combustion engine large SUV that will be produced at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant beginning in 2028. The company will invest nearly $100 million to retool the facility. It is anticipated that the new program will add more than 900 jobs at the plant, which currently assembles the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

The company also expects to invest $130 million to prepare the Detroit Assembly Complex – Jefferson for production of the next-generation Dodge Durango, reaffirming its commitment from January. Production is anticipated to launch in 2029.

Advertisement

The company confirms its January announcement to make additional investments in several of its Kokomo facilities to produce the all-new four-cylinder engine – the GMET4 EVO – beginning in 2026. The Company plans to invest more than $100 million and to add more than 100 jobs to ensure that the U.S. will be the manufacturing home of this strategic powertrain.

Stellantis’ U.S. footprint includes 34 manufacturing facilities, parts distribution centers and research and development locations across 14 states.

These operations support more than 48,000 employees, 2,600 dealers and nearly 2,300 suppliers in thousands of communities across the country.

President Donald Trump has promised to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy welcomed the news.

MADE IN THE USA! 🇺🇸



American auto manufacturing is surging under @POTUS - and this administration doesn’t plan to take our foot off the gas anytime soon! 🔥 https://t.co/6dO39tmZOS — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) October 16, 2025





Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.