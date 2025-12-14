Why the Latest Story From the Epstein Files Could Give Trump Grounds for...
Tipsheet

Person of Interest in Brown University Shooting Identified

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 14, 2025 4:58 PM
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

The man who is a person of interest in the Brown University shooting that killed two people and wounded eight others has been identified as Benjamin Erickson, 24, of Wisconsin.

Law enforcement allegedly used cell phone geolocation to track the suspect to a hotel in Coventry, about 20 minutes away from Brown University. 

Townhall reported that the attack might have targeted a Jewish economics professor's classroom. 

Erickson is believed to have traveled from Wisconsin, which is over 1,000 miles away from Brown University. 

