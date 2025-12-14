The Weekend’s Gun Tragedies Show Why You Must Buy (Even More) Guns
Latest Brown University Shooting Update Is Wild...and This Story Has Become a Total Circus

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 14, 2025 11:45 PM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Brown University shooter who killed two people and injured eight more is still at large. The person of interest, detained earlier Sunday morning, has been released. That suspect, Benjamin Warner, 24, a Wisconsin native, was put through the wringer. Mr. Warner does appear to have ties to leftist causes, but that’s irrelevant now. He’s been released, and the suspect who killed two people and wounded eight on Saturday night remains on the loose (via WaPo): 

Officials said Sunday they are releasing the person of interest that was earlier taken into custody in connection with the shooting at Brown University. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said there was “some degree of evidence” that pointed to a 24-year-old Wisconsin man that authorities detained Sunday morning. “But that evidence needed to be corroborated and confirmed, and over the last 24 hours leading into just very, very recently, that evidence now points in a different direction,” he said. 

[…] 

The investigation: Federal agents detained a person of interest at a Hampton Inn hotel roughly 20 miles south of Providence, Rhode Island, law enforcement officials said. FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that the bureau has also dispatched teams who can analyze cellphone location data near the shooting, and canvass for video recordings captured by local businesses and residents. 

The shooting: A gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon inside Brown University’s Barus and Holley engineering and physics building, killing at least two students and injuring nine others. 

The victims: All are students, Brown University President Christina Paxson said. Officials have not yet been able to notify all the families of the victims in the shooting, the Providence mayor said, because some of the family members have been traveling. Authorities will not share identifying information until they’ve told all the families, the mayor added. 

Their injuries: One Brown University student has been discharged from the hospital, another is in critical but stable condition, and seven others are in stable condition, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley (D) said after he met with some of the students in the hospital on Sunday.

 The details are spotty, as with most pressers with authorities about this crime. 

We’ll keep you updated.

