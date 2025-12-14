2 Dead, 8 Wounded in Brown University Shooting

Two people are dead and eight are wounded after a shooting at Brown University.

Many hours after the shooting, the university had few answers. A person of interest has been detained.

The shooter reportedly yelled something and then started shooting students with a handgun.

🚨 BREAKING: Brown University lockdown LIFTED after a person of interest is in custody for the mass shooting



That's good, at least.



LATEST:

- The shooter "yelled something" and began shooting

- Reportedly used a handgun

- 7-story physics and engineering building, unlocked

-… pic.twitter.com/J6WJwfl99P — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2025

Police refused to share details about the alleged shooter.

BREAKING - Police now have a suspect in the mass shooting at Brown University but are refusing to provide the suspect’s age, race, or motive, only stating that the shooter “yelled something” before the attack and that the weapon used has a “unique characteristic” on it. pic.twitter.com/971tJeYDUU — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 14, 2025





🚨 HOLY CRAP! A reporter just PUMMELED the President of Brown University for having NO ANSWERS on the mass shooting



REPORTER: “President, with all due respect, SIX HOURS after the shooting, and you DON’T KNOW what was going on in that classroom??! How does that happen? Were they… pic.twitter.com/EgdQDXGmVv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 14, 2025

NOW - Deputy Chief of Providence Police: "Preliminarily, all we have is a suspect that was a male dressed in black, it is unknown how he entered the building, but we do know that he exited the Hope Street side of that complex." pic.twitter.com/xs3fr30iL4 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 13, 2025

We are very sorry to share that we have confirmed reports of two deceased victims from the active shooting situation at the Barus & Holley engineering building. There are eight additional victims in critical, but stable condition at the hospital. There remains a shelter in place… — Brown University (@BrownUniversity) December 13, 2025

The FBI is seeking help to find a person caught on camera who fits the description of the shooter.

