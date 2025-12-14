Why the Latest Story From the Epstein Files Could Give Trump Grounds for...
I’m a Racist, He’s a Racist, She’s a Racist, Wouldn’t You Like to...
VIP
There's Nothing 'Gorgeous' About Socialism
Chicago's Brandon Johnson Say's There's No Evidence a Corporate Head Tax Is a...
Pastor Urges Christians and Jews to Unite Against Rising Antisemitism
Who Are We in Their Presence?
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 298: It’s ‘Messiah’ Time Again
Why Leftist Film Societies Cancelled Nuremburg
10 Dead, 11 Wounded in Australia Mass Shooting
The Season Was Made for Remembering
America’s Foster Care Crisis Demands a Return to Faith, Family, and Community
A Call to Remember the Persecuted Christians
Restoring a Generation’s Love for Faith and Country
Ypres, Human Rights Day, and Iran's Martyrs: Why Memory Is a Moral Duty
Tipsheet

2 Dead, 8 Wounded in Brown University Shooting

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 14, 2025 8:37 AM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Two people are dead and eight are wounded after a shooting at Brown University. 

Many hours after the shooting, the university had few answers. A person of interest has been detained. 

Advertisement

The shooter reportedly yelled something and then started shooting students with a handgun. 

Police refused to share details about the alleged shooter. 


Recommended

Why the Latest Story From the Epstein Files Could Give Trump Grounds for a Lawsuit Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH RHODE ISLAND

The FBI is seeking help to find a person caught on camera who fits the description of the shooter. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the Latest Story From the Epstein Files Could Give Trump Grounds for a Lawsuit Matt Vespa
I’m a Racist, He’s a Racist, She’s a Racist, Wouldn’t You Like to Be a Racist Too? Derek Hunter
Chicago's Brandon Johnson Say's There's No Evidence a Corporate Head Tax Is a Job Killer Amy Curtis
Notice Where and When This CNN Panel on Immigration Fell Apart Matt Vespa
10 Dead, 11 Wounded in Australia Mass Shooting Scott McClallen
Who Are We in Their Presence? Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why the Latest Story From the Epstein Files Could Give Trump Grounds for a Lawsuit Matt Vespa
Advertisement