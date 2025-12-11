Texas Lawmaker's Push to Impeach Trump Fails

A motion to impeach President Donald Trump failed in a vote of 237-140 on Thursday.

Congressman Al Green, D-Texas, claimed that Trump has abused his presidential power in the failed motion.

Advertisement

REP. GREEN: “I call for the impeachment of Donald John Trump.” 🥱 pic.twitter.com/ahTNtNGWZa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 11, 2025

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Trump Impeach by scott.mcclallen





Democrat lawmakers have complained about the Trump administration deporting illegal immigrants, authorizing strikes on narco-terrorists, and

🚨 BREAKING: The House of Representatives has rejected a motion to impeach President Trump by 237-140 pic.twitter.com/wQPctZGWDO — Politics US (@PolitlcsUS) December 11, 2025

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

HR939 by scott.mcclallen





The resolution claimed that Trump has intimidated federal judges and threatened six members of Congress who called on the military to disobey illegal military orders.

“This resolution asserts that President Trump is an abuser of presidential power who, if left in office, will continue to promote violence, engender invidious hate, undermine our democracy, and dissolve our Republic, and that he is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors. Article I pertains to President Trump calling for the execution of six Democratic lawmakers, all of whom are currently serving in the U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives, and who previously served in the U.S. Military or in U.S. Intelligence communities."

BREAKING: Impeachment attempt against President Trump FAILS, 237–14



Somebody check on Al Green.

pic.twitter.com/R3dwsGHJzT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 11, 2025





BREAKING:



Rep. Al Green’s @RepAlGreen attempt to impeach President Trump failed today with a vote total of 237 to 140 with 47 voting present. Most of the reps who voted present came from Democrat Party leadership who likely would have voted yes if Democrats controlled the House… pic.twitter.com/BDPAAQ7HtU — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 11, 2025

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt backed Trump's changes from the former Joe Biden administration.

.@PressSec: “At the border, President Trump has restored America's sovereignty and made our country safe again. This is the single greatest and fastest national security victory in modern American history and it's not even close.” pic.twitter.com/Vj7v84ZIVd — Department of State (@StateDept) December 11, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!