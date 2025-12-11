Thank You, Indiana RINOS...for Being Totally Worthless
Texas Lawmaker's Push to Impeach Trump Fails

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 11, 2025 5:01 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

A motion to impeach President Donald Trump failed in a vote of 237-140 on Thursday. 

Congressman Al Green, D-Texas, claimed that Trump has abused his presidential power in the failed motion. 

 Trump Impeach  by  scott.mcclallen 


Democrat lawmakers have complained about the Trump administration deporting illegal immigrants, authorizing strikes on narco-terrorists, and 

 HR939  by  scott.mcclallen 


The resolution claimed that Trump has intimidated federal judges and threatened six members of Congress who called on the military to disobey illegal military orders. 

“This resolution asserts that President Trump is an abuser of presidential power who, if left in office, will continue to promote violence, engender invidious hate, undermine our democracy, and dissolve our Republic, and that he is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors. Article I pertains to President Trump calling for the execution of six Democratic lawmakers, all of whom are currently serving in the U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives, and who previously served in the U.S. Military or in U.S. Intelligence communities."

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt backed Trump's changes from the former Joe Biden administration. 

