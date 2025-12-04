Georgia CEO Gets Eight Years for Bribery Scheme Involving Honduran Police Contracts

A Georgia businessman was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in a nearly five-year-long scheme to bribe Honduran government officials and to launder money to secure business for a Georgia-based manufacturer of law enforcement uniforms and accessories. He was also ordered to forfeit over $2 million.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Carl Alan Zaglin, 70, of Marietta, Georgia, agreed to pay bribes to Honduran officials in order to obtain and retain business with Comité Técnico del Fideicomiso para la Administración del Fondo de Protección y Seguridad Poblacional (TASA), a Honduran governmental entity that procured goods for the Honduran National Police.

The trial evidence showed that, between March 2015 and November 2019, Zaglin, the owner and CEO of Atlanco LLC (Atlanco), orchestrated the payment of hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to Honduran officials — including former TASA Executive Director Francisco Roberto Cosenza Centeno and former TASA Titular Director Juan Ramon Molina — in order to secure contracts with TASA worth more than $10 million. The bribes were paid through Aldo Nestor Marchena, a third-party intermediary then residing in Boca Raton, Florida, who received $2.5 million in payments of sham invoices authorized by Zaglin. In exchange for the bribes, Cosenza and other Honduran government officials assisted Zaglin, Marchena, and others in obtaining contracts for the sale of uniforms and other goods for the Honduran National Police and securing payment on the contracts.

Zaglin was convicted after trial in September 2025. Marchena, Cosenza, and Molina all previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. Marchena was sentenced to 84 months in prison for his role in the scheme in November 2025. Cosenza and Molina are awaiting sentencing.

The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Miami Field Office investigated the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs and authorities in Belize, Colombia, and Spain provided assistance with the investigation.

Trial Attorneys Peter L. Cooch and Clayton P. Solomon of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Eli S. Rubin for the Southern District of Florida are prosecuting the case.

The Criminal Division’s Fraud Section is responsible for investigating and prosecuting FCPA and Foreign Extortion Prevention Act (FEPA) matters. Additional information about the Justice Department’s FCPA and FEPA enforcement efforts can be found at www.justice.gov/criminal/fraud/fcpa.

