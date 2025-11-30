Democrats Downplay DC Terrorist Shooting

Democratic politicians are downplaying the terrorist attack last week that killed one National Guardswoman and placed another in critical condition.
29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal allegedly shot two National Guardsmen in a "targeted attack," Townhall reported.
The terrorist killed 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom.
I'm devastated to learn of the passing of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, a member of the West Virginia National Guard. She was only twenty years old.— Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 28, 2025
As families across the nation come together today to celebrate Thanksgiving, let us take a moment to think of those in West Virginia…
Sarah Beckstrom had her whole life ahead of her, and she chose to start it in the most selfless way possible: in service to her country. I'm thinking of her loved ones today, who are all dealing with a grief no family should have to experience.— Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) November 28, 2025
You called for violence against the children of patriots— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2025
This is exactly what you support
They would rather sacrifice more American lives before ever admitting their failed policies caused her death— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 29, 2025
They will never confront the extremism that led to an American hero being murdered https://t.co/767ralE4KS
Heartbroken over the news of the passing of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, a National Guard member who tragically lost her life in a horrific shooting in DC.— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) November 28, 2025
Praying for a swift recovery for Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe.
Specialist Sarah Beckstrom deserved a long, full life. My heart is with her family, friends, and fellow servicemembers.— Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) November 28, 2025
Gun violence steals too many futures. We must honor her by fighting for a safer country—one where all Americans are protected from gun violence. https://t.co/yOEQWUIxyk
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth mourned Beckstrom's murder.
An American hero, at home with the LORD.— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 27, 2025
RIP, Specialist Sarah Beckstrom.
May our nation kneel in prayer for her family. https://t.co/u8VNBGcpRt
The other shot soldier, Andrew Wolfe, is still in the hospital.
🚨 BREAKING: WV National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe is STILL fighting for his life in the hospital.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 30, 2025
He was shot by an Afghan days ago. PRAY FOR A FULL RECOVERY!
BONDI: "We are a praying country — and we ALL have to pray for Andy's full recovery right now." 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qGZtGVbHnK
Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Fox News that the terrorist shouldn't have been in the country. After the shooting, the Department of State paused issuing visas for individuals traveling on Afghan passports.
AG Pam Bondi on the animal who attacked our National Guard heroes in D.C.: "He had been here through [Biden's] Operation Allies Welcome program — minimal to little vetting... These people should not have been in our country."— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 30, 2025

The federal government hasn't released more information on the shooting.
Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that the terrorist might have been radicalized while in the U.S.
Sec. Kristi Noem on the National Guards attacker: "We believe he was radicalized since he has been here in this country. We do believe that it was through connections in his home community and state... Unvetted by Joe Biden, allowed to run free." pic.twitter.com/0FqRF0QltX— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 30, 2025
🚨 BREAKING: DHS Sec. Kristi Noem just CONFIRMED that up to 100,000 THOUSAND Afghans let in under Biden are now being reexamined— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 30, 2025
Deport them! Enough!
"We could have up to 100K people that came in from Afghanistan that may be here to do us harm — and President Trump is…
