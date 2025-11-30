Do Something About Prices, Republicans, Or You’re Going To Lose
Guess How Many Afghan 'National Security' Risks Biden Allowed Into the Country
VIP
Here's What's Really 'Unholy' About Chicago's Brandon Johnson
What Is Minnesota Hiding When It Comes to Medicaid Fraud?
VIP
Democrats Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste
Being Thankful Also After Thanksgiving
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 296: What the Bible Says About Gifts
Democrat Leadership is Sinister, Not Misguided
Portland Man Charged With Threatening Federal Officers at ICE Facility
Two Guyanese Nationals Indicted in Miami for Alleged $50M Gold Export Fraud Scheme
4 Dead, 10 Hurt at Children's Birthday Party in California; Shooter at Large
Texas Authorities Arrest Afghan Immigrant Accused of Posting Bomb Threat Online
Northwestern to Pay $75M, Enact Major Policy Reforms Under Federal Anti-Discrimination Dea...
Audio Company Harman to Pay $11.8M for Evading U.S. Duties on Chinese Aluminum...
Tipsheet

Democrats Downplay DC Terrorist Shooting

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 30, 2025 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democratic politicians are downplaying the terrorist attack last week that killed one National Guardswoman and placed another in critical condition. 

29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal allegedly shot two National Guardsmen in a "targeted attack," Townhall reported

Advertisement

The terrorist killed 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom.


Recommended

4 Dead, 10 Hurt at Children's Birthday Party in California; Shooter at Large Scott McClallen
Advertisement

Related:

AFGHANISTAN CRIME MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM


Secretary of War Pete Hegseth mourned Beckstrom's murder. 

The other shot soldier, Andrew Wolfe, is still in the hospital. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Fox News that the terrorist shouldn't have been in the country. After the shooting, the Department of State paused issuing visas for individuals traveling on Afghan passports. 

Advertisement

The federal government hasn't released more information on the shooting.

Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that the terrorist might have been radicalized while in the U.S. 


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

4 Dead, 10 Hurt at Children's Birthday Party in California; Shooter at Large Scott McClallen
What Is Minnesota Hiding When It Comes to Medicaid Fraud? Amy Curtis
Do Something About Prices, Republicans, Or You’re Going To Lose Derek Hunter
Guess How Many Afghan 'National Security' Risks Biden Allowed Into the Country Jeff Charles
Portland Man Charged With Threatening Federal Officers at ICE Facility Scott McClallen
CNN Reporter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Afghans and the National Guard Attack in DC Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

4 Dead, 10 Hurt at Children's Birthday Party in California; Shooter at Large Scott McClallen
Advertisement