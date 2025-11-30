Democrats Downplay DC Terrorist Shooting

Democratic politicians are downplaying the terrorist attack last week that killed one National Guardswoman and placed another in critical condition.

29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal allegedly shot two National Guardsmen in a "targeted attack," Townhall reported.

The terrorist killed 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom.

I'm devastated to learn of the passing of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, a member of the West Virginia National Guard. She was only twenty years old.



As families across the nation come together today to celebrate Thanksgiving, let us take a moment to think of those in West Virginia… — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 28, 2025

Sarah Beckstrom had her whole life ahead of her, and she chose to start it in the most selfless way possible: in service to her country. I'm thinking of her loved ones today, who are all dealing with a grief no family should have to experience. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) November 28, 2025

You called for violence against the children of patriots



This is exactly what you support https://t.co/ZyhY3W7ZZj — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2025





They would rather sacrifice more American lives before ever admitting their failed policies caused her death



They will never confront the extremism that led to an American hero being murdered https://t.co/767ralE4KS — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 29, 2025

Heartbroken over the news of the passing of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, a National Guard member who tragically lost her life in a horrific shooting in DC.



Praying for a swift recovery for Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) November 28, 2025

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom deserved a long, full life. My heart is with her family, friends, and fellow servicemembers.



Gun violence steals too many futures. We must honor her by fighting for a safer country—one where all Americans are protected from gun violence. https://t.co/yOEQWUIxyk — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) November 28, 2025





Secretary of War Pete Hegseth mourned Beckstrom's murder.

An American hero, at home with the LORD.



RIP, Specialist Sarah Beckstrom.



May our nation kneel in prayer for her family. https://t.co/u8VNBGcpRt — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 27, 2025

The other shot soldier, Andrew Wolfe, is still in the hospital.

🚨 BREAKING: WV National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe is STILL fighting for his life in the hospital.



He was shot by an Afghan days ago. PRAY FOR A FULL RECOVERY!



BONDI: "We are a praying country — and we ALL have to pray for Andy's full recovery right now." 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qGZtGVbHnK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 30, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Fox News that the terrorist shouldn't have been in the country. After the shooting, the Department of State paused issuing visas for individuals traveling on Afghan passports.

AG Pam Bondi on the animal who attacked our National Guard heroes in D.C.: "He had been here through [Biden's] Operation Allies Welcome program — minimal to little vetting... These people should not have been in our country."



pic.twitter.com/QWGJSVJmLc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 30, 2025

The federal government hasn't released more information on the shooting.

Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that the terrorist might have been radicalized while in the U.S.

Sec. Kristi Noem on the National Guards attacker: "We believe he was radicalized since he has been here in this country. We do believe that it was through connections in his home community and state... Unvetted by Joe Biden, allowed to run free." pic.twitter.com/0FqRF0QltX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 30, 2025





🚨 BREAKING: DHS Sec. Kristi Noem just CONFIRMED that up to 100,000 THOUSAND Afghans let in under Biden are now being reexamined



Deport them! Enough!



"We could have up to 100K people that came in from Afghanistan that may be here to do us harm — and President Trump is… pic.twitter.com/UIW5XMU34n — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 30, 2025

