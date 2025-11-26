We're Back to This Silly Game Again: Someone Leaked Steve Witkoff's Communications With...
What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting?
Mr. Governor, What You Just Said IS NOT Helpful Regarding Today's Shooting of...
VIP
What Happened to 'Silence Is Violence'?
America First at the National Parks: Foreign Tourists Face Increased New Fees Beginning...
Trump Orders Re-Vetting of Afghani Immigrants After D.C. Shooting of Two National Guardsme...
Lowe’s Home Centers to Pay $12M Penalty for Lead Paint Violations in Home...
From Sacred Space to Political Target: How New York Is Flirting With the...
Michigan Pharmacist Sentenced to 46 Months for $4M Medicare Fraud Scheme
21 Attorneys General Sue USDA After It Kicked Some Immigrants Off SNAP
National Guardsmen Ambushed in DC Were 'Targeted'
ICE Arrests Alleged Sex Offender Working at Michigan College
Bomb Squad to Ballot: Why Alexandra del Moral Mealer Deserves to Represent Texas's...
Two National Guardsmen Shot Near White House, Trump Weighs in on Truth Social
Tipsheet

National Guard Shooter Identified As Afghani 29-Year-Old Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 26, 2025 7:48 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The man who allegedly shot two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., around 2:15 p.m. today has been identified by the media as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, according to CBS News.

Advertisement

National Guard members were on patrol on 17th Street and I Street when someone came around a corner and shot two National Guard Members. The two are in critical condition, according to FBI Director Kash Patel. 

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the shooting "targeted." 

Other reporters said that the alleged shooter entered the nation in 2021 under the Biden administration. 

Reporter Julio Rosas said that a National Guardsman armed with a knife stabbed the suspect, while another Guardsman shot the suspect, who is in critical condition. 

Recommended

Trump Orders Re-Vetting of Afghani Immigrants After D.C. Shooting of Two National Guardsmen Scott McClallen
Advertisement

Related:

AFGHANISTAN CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that this was a targeted attack. 


President Donald Trump called on Americans to support the military and law enforcement.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Orders Re-Vetting of Afghani Immigrants After D.C. Shooting of Two National Guardsmen Scott McClallen
We're Back to This Silly Game Again: Someone Leaked Steve Witkoff's Communications With the Russians Matt Vespa
Oh, of Course, That's Who's Funding the Latest Dem Attacks on Trump Matt Vespa
What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting? Matt Vespa
Warren Tried Criticizing Duffy's Call to Restore Travel Etiquette. Here's How the Secretary Responded. Amy Curtis
Here's a List of What Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Allegedly Spent Stolen FEMA On Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Orders Re-Vetting of Afghani Immigrants After D.C. Shooting of Two National Guardsmen Scott McClallen
Advertisement