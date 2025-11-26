National Guard Shooter Identified As Afghani 29-Year-Old Rahmanullah Lakanwal

The man who allegedly shot two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., around 2:15 p.m. today has been identified by the media as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, according to CBS News.

CBS News: Multiple law enforcement officials say the suspect in the shooting of National Guard members in Washington, D.C. today is 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, noting he entered the U.S. in 2021.



Reporting with @NicoleSganga and @annaschecter. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) November 27, 2025

National Guard members were on patrol on 17th Street and I Street when someone came around a corner and shot two National Guard Members. The two are in critical condition, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the shooting "targeted."

Other reporters said that the alleged shooter entered the nation in 2021 under the Biden administration.

BREAKING: Per multiple federal law enforcement sources, the suspect in custody for the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in DC is an Afghan national who entered the U.S. on 9/8/2021 as part of the Biden admin’s Operation Allies Welcome in the aftermath of the US withdrawal… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 27, 2025

Reporter Julio Rosas said that a National Guardsman armed with a knife stabbed the suspect, while another Guardsman shot the suspect, who is in critical condition.

🚨LE source in D.C. tells me the National Guardsmen shooting suspect is an Afghan national who used a revolver.



A National Guardsman, who was not armed with a firearm, used a pocket knife to stab the suspect. Another Guardsman responded to the gunfire and shot the suspect… — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 26, 2025

#BREAKING: Law enforcement sources tell me the shooter who shot 2 National Guard members in D.C. is an illegal migrant from Afghan who came in during Operation Allies Welcome, under Biden administration and overstayed that visa — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) November 27, 2025

JUST IN: The suspect who is accused of shooting two National Guard members has been identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, according to CBS News.



Lakanwal allegedly entered the United States in 2021.



The incident is being investigated as a possible act… pic.twitter.com/4YUlOR9iRl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 27, 2025

BREAKING - The National Guard shooter has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan illegal who entered the United States under the Biden administration in 2021 and reportedly yelled “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. pic.twitter.com/h3KklqepoQ — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 27, 2025





President Donald Trump called on Americans to support the military and law enforcement.

