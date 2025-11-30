Do Something About Prices, Republicans, Or You’re Going To Lose
4 Dead, 10 Hurt at Children's Birthday Party in California; Shooter at Large

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 30, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Fourteen people were shot and four of them were killed at a child’s birthday party at a Dairy Queen in Stockton, California, on Saturday shortly before 6 p.m. 

The shooter hasn’t been caught. Several of those killed were reportedly children. 

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton. 

“We are urging anyone with information, video footage, or who may have witnessed any part of this incident to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office immediately," the sheriff's office said. "Community assistance is vital in helping us identify those responsible and bring justice to the victims and their loved ones.”

Authorities urged the public to share information about the shooter. 

“This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and information remains limited. Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances leading up to this tragedy.

Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this senseless violence."

CALIFORNIA CRIME GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING
