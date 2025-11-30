4 Dead, 10 Hurt at Children's Birthday Party in California; Shooter at Large

Fourteen people were shot and four of them were killed at a child’s birthday party at a Dairy Queen in Stockton, California, on Saturday shortly before 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The shooter hasn’t been caught. Several of those killed were reportedly children.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton.

“We are urging anyone with information, video footage, or who may have witnessed any part of this incident to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office immediately," the sheriff's office said. "Community assistance is vital in helping us identify those responsible and bring justice to the victims and their loved ones.”

Authorities urged the public to share information about the shooter.

“This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and information remains limited. Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances leading up to this tragedy.

Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this senseless violence."

***INFORMATIONAL UPDATE***



SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE



Shortly before 6:00 p.m., our dispatch center received reports of a shooting that occurred near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton. We can confirm at this time that approximately 14 individuals were struck… pic.twitter.com/aqMWRWnsRa — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) November 30, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous Emergency crews are on scene of a major Mass shooting at a birthday as multiple children have been shot with fatalities ⁰⁰📌#Stockton | #California⁰⁰At this time, numerous emergency crews and law enforcement agencies are on the scene in Stockton… pic.twitter.com/2zOjyzOsp2 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 30, 2025

BREAKING: Mass shooting at child’s birthday party in Stockton, California



Multiple victims transported to the hospital.



Shooter reportedly still on the loose. pic.twitter.com/wOxnjjSSyU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 30, 2025

HOLY CRAP! A birthday party in California just turned into a HORRIBLE TRAGEDY:



As of right now, one child has passed and at least 14 others have been injured after gunfire erupted at Dairy Queen in Stockton, CA.



This is devastating. pic.twitter.com/9PXdIVlnmz — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 30, 2025

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING - MASS SHOOTING IN CALIFORNIA: 10 PEOPLE SHOT, INCLUDING CHILDREN, GUNMAN STILL ON THE RUN



South Stockton right now is an active war zone.



Allegedly at least 10 shots, multiple kids among the victims, on the 1900 block of Lucille Avenue near Thornton Road.



The… pic.twitter.com/xh7SisQcWK — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 30, 2025

Advertisement

Mass Shooting in Stockton: 19 Shot, 4 Dead at Children’s Party. Location is banquet hall on Lucille and Thornton.



19 victims. 4 dead as of now, all children. #stockton pic.twitter.com/9J8x0kajtB — 209 Times (@209TimesCA) November 30, 2025





BREAKING: Vice Mayor Jason Lee confirms mass shooting at child's birthday party in Stockton, CA. Kids are among multiple casualties https://t.co/Pnn8UHIgeV pic.twitter.com/xNwHZrsiDB — TheScannerGuy (@Lafayette_Grant) November 30, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!