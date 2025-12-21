Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
BLM Co-Founder Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 21, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

A Black Lives Matter co-founder was arrested on domestic violence charges on Dec. 16.

Eric Hall, failed local politician and co-founder of Birmingham, Alabama’s BLM chapter, was booked into the city jail Tuesday evening for one count of “Assault — Domestic — Simple Assault — Family,” according to the local ABC affiliate.

Hall’s campaign website provides an insightful look into his career in activism, “For more than a decade, Eric has worked to empower Black communities by organizing around voting rights, labor justice, LGBTQ+ equity, and dismantling systemic power structures.”

Hall has made numerous social media posts decrying “racist systems” which target Blacks.

Earlier this month, Hall signed on to an open letter to Birmingham public officials which quotes Angela Davis, a former member of the FBI’s most wanted list and an individual whom President Richard Nixon labeled a “dangerous terrorist.”

The letter goes on to list seven demands for changes to police practices in the city after Jamal Williams and Vanessa Ragland were killed in officer-involved shootings. In one of the incidents, department-released bodycam footage shows police firing on Williams after he pulled a firearm from his sweatshirt.

Hall was released on bond and no details of the alleged assault have been released.

