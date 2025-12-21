BLM Co-Founder Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges

A Black Lives Matter co-founder was arrested on domestic violence charges on Dec. 16.

🚨BREAKING: Black Lives Matter Birmingham AL co-founder who called all police officers “violent”, “racist”, “killers” has just been arrested for domestic violence assault.



Cops love slapping handcuffs on these grifters. pic.twitter.com/7Ix17b3OE7 — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) December 21, 2025

Eric Hall, failed local politician and co-founder of Birmingham, Alabama’s BLM chapter, was booked into the city jail Tuesday evening for one count of “Assault — Domestic — Simple Assault — Family,” according to the local ABC affiliate.

Hall’s campaign website provides an insightful look into his career in activism, “For more than a decade, Eric has worked to empower Black communities by organizing around voting rights, labor justice, LGBTQ+ equity, and dismantling systemic power structures.”

Hall has made numerous social media posts decrying “racist systems” which target Blacks.

“No good cops in a racist system!” -Eric Hall of #BlackLivesMatter Birmingham

on panel for #StevePerkins in Decatur, AL pic.twitter.com/WhL5IGJygK — BLM Grassroots (@blmgrassroots) January 6, 2024

For too long, people in power have conspired to rig the game, forcing Black people to work twice as hard, to barely get half as far in America. We are falling further behind in health and wealth, safety and well-being. It’s with th…https://t.co/0BBwV8bEWX https://t.co/IAAfkLTgdG — Eric Hall (@ElectEricHall) February 4, 2022

Earlier this month, Hall signed on to an open letter to Birmingham public officials which quotes Angela Davis, a former member of the FBI’s most wanted list and an individual whom President Richard Nixon labeled a “dangerous terrorist.”

The letter goes on to list seven demands for changes to police practices in the city after Jamal Williams and Vanessa Ragland were killed in officer-involved shootings. In one of the incidents, department-released bodycam footage shows police firing on Williams after he pulled a firearm from his sweatshirt.

Hall was released on bond and no details of the alleged assault have been released.

