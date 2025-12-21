Lawlessness in Seattle: Elderly Woman Blinded in Attack by Career Criminal

Video was released on Friday of a brutal attack on an elderly woman in downtown Seattle that left her blinded, according to a KOMO News report.

https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/2002538155631915484

Advertisement

Fale Vaigalepa Pea, a 42-year-old with at least six prior assault charges, reportedly used a wooden board with a metal bolt on the end to strike Jeanette Marken, a 75-year-old woman. Marken was hit in the eye, and it has been left permanently blinded according to her family.

Bodycam footage revealed that police were aware of Pea’s violent streak. An EMT is shown inquiring about the suspect. Police answered, “He’s a regular. He usually punches. I guess today he decided to escalate things way worse than his usual.”

After Marken was taken to the hospital, another female officer can be heard asking a colleague, “is that Fale Pea?” The recording officer replied, “yeah, you know him?” “He’s notorious for random assaults,” she answered.

Pea has an extensive criminal history.

KOMO reported that in 2011, Pea was convicted of stabbing a party-goer eight times, as well as another victim. He was sentenced to 18 months of “community custody.” More recently, it was revealed that Pea had been booked into the county jail eight times in 2025 alone for offenses including: assault, drugs, indecent exposure, malicious mischief, property destruction, and unlawful use of weapons.

County prosecutors claim that zero of these arrests were referred to their office for felony charges. The assault on Marken, however, has resulted in first degree assault charges being leveled against Pea.

"The defendant's egregious actions in this case, as well as his prior assaultive criminal history, demonstrate that he is a substantial danger to the community and is likely to commit a violent offense," the prosecutors wrote in court documents, according to the ABC affiliate.

Pea is expected to appear in a competency hearing before the year ends.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.