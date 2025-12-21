Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on...
We Know When the Brown University Shooter Killed Himself
This Democrat Made a Huge Mistake When Celebrating Jasmine Crockett's Endorsement
VIP
British Citizens Are in an Abusive Relationship With Their Government
Did the Biden Administration Seek to Punish Kyrsten Sinema for Refusing to Nuke...
The Rules for California Stop at Gavin Newsom’s Driveway
Coast Guard Intercepts Third Venezuelan Oil Tanker
Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Question on Poll Showing Democrats at 18% Approval
7 Charged in $775K SNAP Fraud Scheme at Pennsylvania Convenience Store
Rand Paul Isn't Liking Trump's Decision to Seize Venezuelan Ships
Two Romanian Nationals Indicted in Oregon SNAP Fraud Scheme Allegedly Stealing Over $160,0...
USPS Chicago Employee Charged With Collecting $51K in Fraudulent Benefits, Feds Say
The Geese Are Being Stolen From Parks Again
Report: America Gets $48B Return on $3.8B Israel Spending
Tipsheet

Lawlessness in Seattle: Elderly Woman Blinded in Attack by Career Criminal

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 21, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

Video was released on Friday of a brutal attack on an elderly woman in downtown Seattle that left her blinded, according to a KOMO News report.

https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/2002538155631915484

Advertisement

Fale Vaigalepa Pea, a 42-year-old with at least six prior assault charges, reportedly used a wooden board with a metal bolt on the end to strike Jeanette Marken, a 75-year-old woman. Marken was hit in the eye, and it has been left permanently blinded according to her family.

Bodycam footage revealed that police were aware of Pea’s violent streak. An EMT is shown inquiring about the suspect. Police answered, “He’s a regular. He usually punches. I guess today he decided to escalate things way worse than his usual.”

After Marken was taken to the hospital, another female officer can be heard asking a colleague, “is that Fale Pea?” The recording officer replied, “yeah, you know him?” “He’s notorious for random assaults,” she answered.

Pea has an extensive criminal history.

KOMO reported that in 2011, Pea was convicted of stabbing a party-goer eight times, as well as another victim. He was sentenced to 18 months of “community custody.” More recently, it was revealed that Pea had been booked into the county jail eight times in 2025 alone for offenses including: assault, drugs, indecent exposure, malicious mischief, property destruction, and unlawful use of weapons.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME LAW AND ORDER LAW & ORDER

County prosecutors claim that zero of these arrests were referred to their office for felony charges. The assault on Marken, however, has resulted in first degree assault charges being leveled against Pea.

"The defendant's egregious actions in this case, as well as his prior assaultive criminal history, demonstrate that he is a substantial danger to the community and is likely to commit a violent offense," the prosecutors wrote in court documents, according to the ABC affiliate.

Pea is expected to appear in a competency hearing before the year ends.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on CNN Matt Vespa
We Know When the Brown University Shooter Killed Himself Matt Vespa
Coast Guard Intercepts Third Venezuelan Oil Tanker Joseph Chalfant
This Democrat Made a Huge Mistake When Celebrating Jasmine Crockett's Endorsement Jeff Charles
The Epstein Files Memes Are Pouring in, and They're Hilarious Matt Vespa
The Geese Are Being Stolen From Parks Again Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement