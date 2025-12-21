Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
This Democrat Made a Huge Mistake When Celebrating Jasmine Crockett's Endorsement
The Rules for California Stop at Gavin Newsom’s Driveway
BLM Co-Founder Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
JD Vance Calls for GOP Unity, Touts Trump Agenda at AmericaFest 2025
VIP
America’s Food Stamp Program Mostly Runs on Outdated Technology
Coast Guard Intercepts Third Venezuelan Oil Tanker
Lawlessness in Seattle: Elderly Woman Blinded in Attack by Career Criminal
Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Question on Poll Showing Democrats at 18% Approval
7 Charged in $775K SNAP Fraud Scheme at Pennsylvania Convenience Store
Rand Paul Isn't Liking Trump's Decision to Seize Venezuelan Ships
Two Romanian Nationals Indicted in Oregon SNAP Fraud Scheme Allegedly Stealing Over $160,0...
USPS Chicago Employee Charged With Collecting $51K in Fraudulent Benefits, Feds Say
The Geese Are Being Stolen From Parks Again
Tipsheet

Nicki Minaj Praises Trump Administration, Says It Gave Americans 'Hope to Win'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 21, 2025 7:18 PM
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Erika Kirk brought rapper Nicki Minaj onto the stage at AmericaFest 2025 as a surprise guest and interviewed her. 

Minaj said that Republican leaders such as President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance provide good role models for young men. 

Advertisement

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our President. I don't know if he even knows this, but he has given so many people HOPE that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to WIN... This Admin is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me PROUD."

Minaj said that she got tired of being pushed around and started speaking her beliefs. 

Recommended

Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CHRISTIANITY CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP JD VANCE
Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on CNN Matt Vespa
Here's the Error in the Brown University Shooter Affidavit Matt Vespa
Lawlessness in Seattle: Elderly Woman Blinded in Attack by Career Criminal Joseph Chalfant
BLM Co-Founder Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges Joseph Chalfant
The Epstein Files Memes Are Pouring in, and They're Hilarious Matt Vespa
This Democrat Made a Huge Mistake When Celebrating Jasmine Crockett's Endorsement Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement