Nicki Minaj Praises Trump Administration, Says It Gave Americans 'Hope to Win'

Erika Kirk brought rapper Nicki Minaj onto the stage at AmericaFest 2025 as a surprise guest and interviewed her.

Minaj said that Republican leaders such as President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance provide good role models for young men.

Erika Kirk: “What do you think about for young men?”



Nicki Minaj: “Don't be Newscum! *Winks*



“You have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president. And you have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance, our vice president.” pic.twitter.com/QpMVhgaeDg — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 21, 2025

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our President. I don't know if he even knows this, but he has given so many people HOPE that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to WIN... This Admin is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me PROUD."

.@NICKIMINAJ: "I have the utmost respect and admiration for our President. I don't know if he even knows this, but he has given so many people HOPE that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to WIN... This Admin is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me PROUD." pic.twitter.com/ZvF9hE4VcV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 21, 2025

Minaj said that she got tired of being pushed around and started speaking her beliefs.

If you don’t want Nicki Minaj in this movement, you don’t want to win.



We have been clamoring for mainstream support like this for years. We got it.



Nicki did more, by taking that stage, and taking a stand than most have ever done for this movement.



pic.twitter.com/8YNqb5UX8Z — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 21, 2025

🚨 NOW: Nicki Minaj goes to bat for CHRISTIANS at AmFest



“We will speak up for Christians WHEREVER they are in this world!” pic.twitter.com/oNd63EJrWc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 21, 2025

Nicki Minaj makes surprise appearance with Erika Kirk at TPUSA’s America Fest — urges young men to be more like Trump https://t.co/CPu8rsvjqW pic.twitter.com/SQIRK8AJMg — New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2025

NICKI MINAJ: “I’m not gonna back down anymore. I’m not gonna back down ever again.”@NICKIMINAJ and @MrsErikaKirk live at AmFest 2025 pic.twitter.com/jBa7RgveDW — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) December 21, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Nicki Minaj just said the left needs to STOP putting down white people



Nicki says if black women felt put down in the past, "why would we want to do that to OTHER women?!"



"I don't need someone with blonde hair and blue eyes to downplay their beauty, because I know… pic.twitter.com/zGxPLEMtdN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 21, 2025

Nicki Minaj says being at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest is more important than any concert she's ever performed.



“Because this is a direct link between young people and God.”



“People who have a problem with us worshiping God… we absolutely cannot have them power.” pic.twitter.com/A9IplWRCKR — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) December 21, 2025

🚨 WOW! Nicki Minaj just said the rise of Gen Z conservatives gives her HOPE for the future of the USA



"I'm proud of you guys! To be so young for you guys, and to CARE this MUCH, this early in your life? It tells us how SMART you are. It tells us there's hope for our future. God… pic.twitter.com/kQYGPWqDgD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 21, 2025

