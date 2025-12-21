Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on CNN

CNN’s Scott Jennings is having fun. He’s always having fun. He’s a respectable guy who likely gets along fine with his liberal panelists, but he knows they have terrible ideas and policy stances. Like the late Antonin Scalia, he doesn’t attack them—he rips apart their ideas. And some very nice people have atrocious stances on politics.

The Left freaked out that Donald Trump renamed the Kennedy Center after him. It’s now the Trump-Kennedy Center. Democrats were incensed, liberals were aghast, and the Kennedy family was engulfed with rage. Too bad. As Jennings noted, Trump is a twice-elected president; some stuff will be named after him.

Scott Jennings on the Kennedy Center being renamed: “[Trump] loves the arts. He loves the Kennedy Center, and they're performing in Kennedy Center, so that's why he's interested in it. Number two, being lectured by the Kennedys about stooping low and so on and so forth, spare… pic.twitter.com/fcNTYJl0Mt — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 20, 2025

Xochitl Hinojosa: “If Barack Obama put his name on the Lincoln Memorial or anything else, there would be outrage from the right.”



Scott Jennings: “Why would you put your name on a statue that's not of you? That doesn't make any sense.”



Xochitl Hinojosa: “It's a memorial.”… pic.twitter.com/RPvV7TuWEe — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 20, 2025

As for the Jeffrey Epstein Files, it’s a dud. Again, it’s Democrats who’ve been ensnared by this document dump last Friday in accordance with Congress’ bill to release all the documents. Since that vote, the only damning stories about Epstein have involved Democrats or their allies in the media. We’re at a point where some liberal guests say ‘it doesn’t matter’ when the lion’s share of the late New York financier’s deviancy was recorded under a Democratic-run DOJ. Well, we didn’t make that a point—you people did. Bill Clinton was featured a lot in these files.

Cari Champion: “1996, [Jeffrey Epstein] was abusing the law, and the FBI did nothing. That should be what is most upsetting.”



Scott Jennings: “Who was the president then? He might be in the files.”



Cari Champion: “It does not matter.” pic.twitter.com/Yi2jTdMIyW — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 20, 2025

🚨 OMG. One of Scott Jennings' best takedowns YET.



HINOJOSA: It's fishy Bondi only has Epstein photos of Bill Clinton!



JENNINGS: Did you feel this way about the Oversight Democrat document dump when they put out pictures of Trump and REDACTED faces of ADULT people who had… pic.twitter.com/BsoYnVRIGo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 20, 2025

I have a feeling that this story is about to fall away soon. As for the victims, well, they’re irritated by House Democrats who disclosed information without providing a heads-up. It’s because Democrats don’t care about the victims; they want to get Trump. And this way is now shut. There’s nothing on him, but there’s a lot of stuff on allies of the Democratic Party.

