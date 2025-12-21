We Know When the Brown University Shooter Killed Himself
Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on CNN

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 21, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN’s Scott Jennings is having fun. He’s always having fun. He’s a respectable guy who likely gets along fine with his liberal panelists, but he knows they have terrible ideas and policy stances. Like the late Antonin Scalia, he doesn’t attack them—he rips apart their ideas. And some very nice people have atrocious stances on politics. 

The Left freaked out that Donald Trump renamed the Kennedy Center after him. It’s now the Trump-Kennedy Center. Democrats were incensed, liberals were aghast, and the Kennedy family was engulfed with rage. Too bad. As Jennings noted, Trump is a twice-elected president; some stuff will be named after him.

As for the Jeffrey Epstein Files, it’s a dud. Again, it’s Democrats who’ve been ensnared by this document dump last Friday in accordance with Congress’ bill to release all the documents. Since that vote, the only damning stories about Epstein have involved Democrats or their allies in the media. We’re at a point where some liberal guests say ‘it doesn’t matter’ when the lion’s share of the late New York financier’s deviancy was recorded under a Democratic-run DOJ. Well, we didn’t make that a point—you people did. Bill Clinton was featured a lot in these files. 

I have a feeling that this story is about to fall away soon. As for the victims, well, they’re irritated by House Democrats who disclosed information without providing a heads-up. It’s because Democrats don’t care about the victims; they want to get Trump. And this way is now shut. There’s nothing on him, but there’s a lot of stuff on allies of the Democratic Party. 

