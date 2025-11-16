Jeffrey Epstein: Democrat Character Witness?
Tipsheet

Trump Threatens To Replace RINO Indiana Republicans Who Won't Redistrict

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 16, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump slammed Indiana Republican lawmakers who don’t plan to redistrict the state.

Trump says the state can add two more U.S. House seats for Republicans, he posted on social media.

“Very disappointed in Indiana State Senate Republicans, led by RINO Senators Rod Bray and Greg Goode, for not wanting to redistrict their State, allowing the United States Congress to perhaps gain two more Republican seats. The Democrats have done redistricting for years, often illegally, and all other appropriate Republican States have done it.”

In November, California voters passed Proposal 50, which aims to give Democrats more seats in the U.S. House.

The Department of Justice has sued and asked a court to toss the redistricting map. The lawsuit claims that the California redistricting maps use race as a proxy to advance political interests. 

Trump said that California is trying to pick up five seats in the U.S. House through Proposition 50. Republicans are trying to counter those seats in case the lawsuit fails.

“Because of these two politically correct type “gentlemen,” and a few others, they could be depriving Republicans of a Majority in the House, A VERY BIG DEAL! California is trying to pick up five seats, and no one is complaining about that. It’s weak “Republicans” that cause our Country such problems — It’s why we have crazy Policies and Ideas that are so bad for America. Also, a friend of mine, Governor Mike Braun, perhaps, is not working the way he should to get the necessary Votes. Considering that Mike wouldn’t be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing!” 

“Any Republican that votes against this important redistricting, potentially having an impact on America itself, should be PRIMARIED. Indiana is a State with strong, smart, and patriotic people. They want us to see our Country WIN, and want to, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Senators Bray, Goode, and the others to be released to the public later this afternoon, should DO THEIR JOB, AND DO IT NOW! If not, let’s get them out of office, ASAP.”

