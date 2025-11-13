DOJ Joins Lawsuit Challenging California's Redistricting Maps

Proposition 50 amends the California Constitution, allowing the legislature to draw a new congressional-district map. Substantial evidence, including that in the legislative record and public statements, indicates that the legislature created a new map in which Latino demographics and racial considerations predominated, in violation of the Equal Protection Clause.

"Race cannot be used as a proxy to advance political interests, but that is precisely what the California General Assembly did with Prop 50," said Jesus A. Osete, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights. "Californians were sold an illegal, racially gerrymandered map, but the U.S. Constitution prohibits its use in 2026 and beyond."

The 20-page document was filed in California's district court and claims that the proposition used race as a proxy to advance political interests.

Tangipa and US v Newsom 2 25 Cv 10616 Complaint in Intervention by scott.mcclallen

"The race-based gerrymandered maps passed by the California legislature are unlawful and unconstitutional," said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California. "The U.S. Department of Justice is moving swiftly to prevent these illegal maps from tainting our upcoming elections. California is free to draw congressional maps, but they may not be drawn based on race."

The Department’s motion to intervene in Tangipa et al v Newsom is pending before the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon has been recused from this case. Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Jesus A. Osete will represent the Department on this matter.