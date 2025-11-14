Hawaii Man Sentenced to Life in Prison and To Pay Over $1M in Restitution for Sex Trafficking

Isaiah McCoy, 37, of Honolulu, Hawaii, was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found McCoy guilty in April of four counts of sex trafficking three adults and one minor, two counts of obstructing a sex trafficking investigation, seven counts of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in aid of racketeering enterprises, and one count of interstate travel for prostitution purposes.

The court ordered McCoy to pay the victims over $1 million in restitution.

The evidence presented at the 12-day trial earlier this year showed that McCoy compelled victims to commit hundreds of commercial sex acts between 2019 and 2021.

McCoy promised a romantic relationship, a luxurious lifestyle, and financial security to women and girls struggling with low self-esteem, a difficult upbringing, and financial trouble.

McCoy’s promises ended up hollow and false, designed to provide him with the opportunity to learn about a victim’s vulnerabilities while misrepresenting himself as caring and empathetic. McCoy’s feigned romantic interest and claimed wealth led him to emotionally manipulate his victims.

“The significant sentence imposed by the court reflects the egregiousness of the defendant’s conduct in abusing and preying on multiple women and girls,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The defendant targeted each victim’s vulnerabilities and used physical force, threats, sexual violence, and psychological coercion to compel the victims to engage in commercial sex for his own profit. The Justice Department is committed to fully enforcing our federal human trafficking statutes to hold offenders accountable and to seek justice for survivors of these heinous crimes.”

After luring the victims with his false promises, McCoy turned violent and abusive if the victims did not provide him with enough money or otherwise violated one of his many rules, which included requiring the victims to call him “Daddy” or “Zeus,” requiring the victims to share their cell phone location, and requiring the victims to provide him an update on the amount of money earned through commercial sex work.

For example, McCoy repeatedly burned one of the victims on her arms when she did not provide him with enough money. On other occasions, McCoy threw victims to the ground before repeatedly stomping on their head, stomach, or hands with his feet.

McCoy even smashed a victim’s head against a car door before carrying her unconscious body through a hotel lobby and into an elevator. McCoy inflicted violence against multiple victims that caused them to seek treatment at local hospitals. All of McCoy’s actions contributed to the creation of a climate of fear where the victims felt they had no way out because McCoy promised them that he had eyes and ears everywhere, monitoring the victims’ every move.

“The sentencing of Mr. McCoy is a testament to HSI’s zero tolerance for those who engage in sex trafficking in Hawaii,” said Special Agent in Charge Lucy Cabral-DeArmas of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Hawaii. “McCoy is a predator who left countless victims in his path while he sought to enrich himself at their expense. HSI will aggressively pursue those, like McCoy, who seek to exploit vulnerable women and girls and mute their voices while believing they will not be held accountable.”

McCoy required his victims to work all hours of the day and night even when they were sick or hungry. Afterwards, McCoy required the victims to turn over all the proceeds from his commercial sex business to himself because he felt that the money belonged to him. McCoy then spent the money on high-end designer shoes, belts, clothing, and other accessories. In contrast, although McCoy would intermittently buy items for the victims as “rewards,” the victims were ultimately left with nothing.

HSI investigated the case with assistance from the Honolulu Police Department.

Trial Attorney Elizabeth Hutson and former Trial Attorney Maryam Zhuravitsky of the Civil Rights Division’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit prosecuted the case.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about human trafficking, please visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org.

