DOJ Is Trying to Investigate Stephen Miller's Doxxer – Democrat Officials Are Trying...
VIP
Here's How an Actor Just Ended the Case for Reparations
WI Senator Ron Johnson: Democrats Are in a Complete State of Denial Over...
Chicago Declares War on Faith
Illinois Poised to Become First Midwestern State to Legalize Assisted Suicide
How Do You Say 'America First' in Chinese?
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 293: What God Says About Himself in the...
Treasury To Audit All Contracts
Two MLB Pitchers Charged in Sports Betting and Money Laundering Conspiracy
Senate Expected To Vote Sunday on Plan To Reopen Government After 40 Days
Trump Tariffs Will Pay $2,000 Check to Many Americans, President Says
Mexican Citizen Sentenced for Trafficking 18-Year-Old Victim to Texas for Sex Work
Man Who Terrorized Christian Churches With Bomb Threats Sentenced to 6 Years in...
From the Heart to the Ballot Box: The Policies We Elect Reflect the...
Tipsheet

Senate Reportedly Strikes Deal To Reopen Federal Government

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 09, 2025 7:56 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate might vote to reopen the federal government on Sunday night, which would end the longest shutdown of the federal government in history.

Advertisement

The deal is reportedly three bills to fund the government through Jan. 30, a mini funding bill that reverses the reduction-in-force notices, and fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through next September, a PBS reporter posted on X. 

There are 53 Republicans in the Senate, but 60 votes are required to pass a funding bill. Between eight and 10 Senate Democrats are reportedly willing to reopen the federal government, a CNN reporter posted on X. 


Recommended

DOJ Is Trying to Investigate Stephen Miller's Doxxer – Democrat Officials Are Trying to Stop Them Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE SNAP

The Senate planned a vote today to end a 40-day shutdown, Townhall reported earlier today. 

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries posted a statement opposing the deal. 

President Donald Trump said that the end of the shutdown might be close. 

Advertisement

Roughly 13,000 air traffic controllers have missed two paychecks because of the federal shutdown that started on Oct. 1. Roughly 50,000 Transportation Security Administration employees have also worked without pay as families nationwide prepare to fly to visit family for Thanksgiving and Christmas. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOJ Is Trying to Investigate Stephen Miller's Doxxer – Democrat Officials Are Trying to Stop Them Jeff Charles
*If* That's the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect, This Story Has Taken Another Wild Turn Matt Vespa
Chicago Declares War on Faith Kevin McCullough
Two MLB Pitchers Charged in Sports Betting and Money Laundering Conspiracy Scott McClallen
Trump Tariffs Will Pay $2,000 Check to Many Americans, President Says Scott McClallen
Here's How an Actor Just Ended the Case for Reparations Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

DOJ Is Trying to Investigate Stephen Miller's Doxxer – Democrat Officials Are Trying to Stop Them Jeff Charles
Advertisement