Senate Reportedly Strikes Deal To Reopen Federal Government

Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate might vote to reopen the federal government on Sunday night, which would end the longest shutdown of the federal government in history.

Advertisement

The deal is reportedly three bills to fund the government through Jan. 30, a mini funding bill that reverses the reduction-in-force notices, and fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through next September, a PBS reporter posted on X.

SENATE DEAL:

Per source familiar, deal w GOP led by Sens King, Hassan, Shaheen has “more than enough” Dems supporting it.



- CR through Jan 30

- ACA vote by a December date Dems choose the bill

- Minibus with reversal of shutdown RIFs

- SNAP is funded through next September — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 9, 2025

There are 53 Republicans in the Senate, but 60 votes are required to pass a funding bill. Between eight and 10 Senate Democrats are reportedly willing to reopen the federal government, a CNN reporter posted on X.

SHUTDOWN-ENDING DEAL reached - at least 8 Senate Dems are willing to reopen gov't after a deal with Senate GOP leaders and White House, per source familiar



Key Obamacare detail: Vote on ACA bill in the Senate by the end of the second week in December on a bill of Dems choosing — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) November 9, 2025





BREAKING: Senate Republicans and Democrats have reached a deal to end the government shutdown, according to Politico. “You have a split in the Democratic caucus… There’s a lot of division there. There are some Democrats who are going to come out and support this test vote. The… pic.twitter.com/3iLwOCE1Uy — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 10, 2025

NEWS: Centrist Senate Dems have secured a long-sought deal w/ Republicans to reopen the government



these Dems, who pulled back from a deal last Thurs, are signaling they're going forward now - despite objections from other dems



Dems still in a closed-door mtg - but CR is out https://t.co/Wi2qzLUsfh — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) November 9, 2025

The Senate planned a vote today to end a 40-day shutdown, Townhall reported earlier today.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries posted a statement opposing the deal.

My statement on the spending legislation and Republican healthcare crisis. pic.twitter.com/lKsft6fbJ6 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 9, 2025

President Donald Trump said that the end of the shutdown might be close.

🚨 JUST IN — PRESIDENT TRUMP: “It looks like we're getting close to the shutdown ending!”



“We’ll never agree to give ANY money to prisoners or illegals who come into our country! And I think the Democrats understand that.”



YES! Way to hold the line, 47! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BfFH9rYBqZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 10, 2025

🚨 Holy CRAP. The leftists in the Democrat Party are fuming right now. They are saying Chuck Schumer lost BIG-TIME to Donald Trump and John Thune with this federal shutdown deal.



Literally the only thing Dems are getting is bringing back laid-off federal employees and an… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 10, 2025

Advertisement

Roughly 13,000 air traffic controllers have missed two paychecks because of the federal shutdown that started on Oct. 1. Roughly 50,000 Transportation Security Administration employees have also worked without pay as families nationwide prepare to fly to visit family for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.