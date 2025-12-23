ICE Busts Over 100 Illegal Immigrant Truck Drivers in California Operation Highway Sentinel

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have arrested over 100 illegal immigration truck drivers in California, as part of Operation Highway Sentinel.

The operation was launched following a string of fatal collisions in several states by illegal immigrants who had somehow been issued commercial driver's licenses, mainly from California and New York.

Those arrested were from a multitude of countries, including India, Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Nicaragua, Russia, Georgia, Venezuela, El Salvador, and Honduras.

"Gavin Newsom’s sanctuary state policies are costing American lives," ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan said. "His government knowingly issued thousands of CDLs to illegal aliens who had no business driving at all, let alone behind the wheel of a massive semi-truck. These drivers get their licenses, leave California, then terrorize roads all over the country."

"ICE is stepping in where his state failed," she added. "Just like our operations in Oklahoma and Indiana, we are taking these dangerous illegal alien truckers off the roads and making California streets safe again."

Those operations in Indiana, New York, and Oklahoma have resulted in the arrest of over 200 illegal immigrant truck drivers.

Nearly half of the 101 arrests occurred between November 23 and December 12 in Indio, California. Of those arrested, 30 were from India, two from El Salvador, and the rest from China, Eritrea, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Russia, Somalia, Turkey, and Ukraine. California issued 31 of the commercial driver’s licenses, while the remaining licenses came from Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

“El Centro Sector personnel are stalwart defenders of our nation’s security, whether that occurs at the border or in the interior of the United States,” El Centro Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Joseph Remenar said. “Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2026, El Centro Sector’s arrests of individuals in the interior have surpassed those at the border, directly illustrating what can be accomplished when a secure border is achieved.”

“The success of this operation highlights the ongoing dangers posed by the unmitigated border crisis we experienced prior to 2025,” Remenar added. “The individuals arrested should never have been operating these semitrucks, and the states issuing them commercial driver’s licenses are directly responsible for the fatal accidents we have tragically witnessed recently. Together, with our allied partners in Homeland Security Investigations and other agencies, El Centro Sector will continue to ensure that the safety of the American public is at the forefront of our efforts.”

"This week HSI, along with our partners, conducted enforcement operations targeting illegal alien commercial truck drivers across California’s Central Valley in the interest of public safety," Tatum King, the special agent in charge at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Francisco, said. "In the wake of multiple deadly motor vehicle accidents involving illegal aliens operating as commercial truck drivers, federal law enforcement is taking action to prevent further tragedy."

ICE has accused the California state government, led by Governor Gavin Newsom, of issuing thousands of CDLs to illegal aliens, many of whom were not fluent in English and couldn't even read road signs. Newsom fired back and said that any illegal immigrant with a CDL was approved first by the federal government under the Trump administration.

