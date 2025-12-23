Greta Thunberg Arrested Again, This Time Under the UK's Terrorism Act

Climate change activist turned Palestinian sympathizer Greta Thunberg was arrested in London today, under the Terrorism Act, while protesting outside Aspen Insurance, a British-based company that covers Israeli weapons company Elbit Systems.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Greta Thunberg arrested under the Terrorism Act for holding a sign which says "I support Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide"



She was detained at the Prisoners for Palestine action at Aspen Insurance in London, insurers for Israeli weapons firm Elbit Systems. pic.twitter.com/3qBt3iRi9e — Prisoners For Palestine (@Prisoners4Pal) December 23, 2025

In the video, Thunburg is sitting cross-legged on the sidewalk with her sign when she is approached by police.

The officer takes her sign away before telling Thunberg, "You're going to stand."

Thunberg shakes her head no.

"You're not going to stand up?" the officer asks. He's then handed her sign and shows it to someone off-camera, who takes a picture of it.

Elbit Systems describes itself as "a leading global defense technology company, delivering advanced solutions for a secure and safer world." They also employ about 20,000 people worldwide and $1.92 billion in revenue, with an order backlog of $22.6 billion.

According to Reuters, Thunberg was in fact arrested under the Terrorism Act, because the British government classifies Palestine Action as a terrorist group. Reuters also reported that two people were arrested for throwing red paint on a building.

A police spokesperson issued a statement as well that said, "A little while later, a 22-year-old woman also attended the scene. She has been arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed terrorist organization (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Overnight, Thunberg was part of a crowd that blocked Piccadilly Circus.

Greta and her Islamic friends blocked Piccadilly Circus in London. Is Greta no longer concerned about climate change? pic.twitter.com/OQssJN2kp1 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 23, 2025

The British government is detaining several members of Palestine Action. According to Reuters, four were jailed for their alleged involvement with a break-in at an Israeli defense firm last year and the other four allegedly breached military airbase in central England and damaged two aircraft as part of an anti-Israel protest. Those eight have apparently started a hunger strike and family is asking the government to intervene.

On December 17, one activist was taken to the hospital after 46 days without food. The brother of another hunger striker said, "We call on the government...to meet with us urgently because the lives of the hunger strikers are in their hands."

Advertisement

These activists have been detained for more than a year and are demanding immediate bail, an end to the ban on Palestine Action, and censorship-free communication.

The U.K. banned Palestine Action in July of this year, putting it on the same level as ISIS or Al Qaeda. Being a member of the group is now a crime punishable by 14 years in prison. Reuters also reports that of the 1,886 terrorism-related arrests this year, 1,630 were linked to support for Palestine Action.

Thunberg was twice detained and deported by Israel after trying to enter Gaza as part of her pro-Palestine activism. She has routinely called Israel an "apartheid state" and its war against Hamas "genocide."

"Please keep her in jail until after the New Year, as all courts shut for Christmas!! So we will celebrate Christmas and rest!" wrote one social media user.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.