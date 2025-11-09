The FDA Is Working Against MAHA
Tipsheet

Senate Expected To Vote Sunday on Plan To Reopen Government After 40 Days

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 09, 2025 2:38 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Some Senate Democratic lawmakers will support a bill to fund the federal government temporarily on the 40th day of a federal government shutdown, Axios reported.

Advertisement

The news outlet reported that about 10 Senate Democrats might support voting on spending bills and short-term funding, but would require extending Obamacare tax credits. 

Democrat lawmakers in the Senate have rejected reopening the federal government at least 14 times

The Senate needs 60 votes to pass a funding bill. Democrats want a one-year extension of the Affordable Care Act, which doesn’t impose a salary cap, but Republicans oppose the plan. 

This weekend, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-SD, pressed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, about subsidizing health care for high earners, Townhall reported

"We can’t give you a counter in writing, but it’s very simple," Schumer said. "Because we have two sentences we would add to any proposal which would extend the ACA benefits for one year. 

Moreno exposed that the Affordable Care Act imposed no income caps, meaning people who make millions of dollars a year can obtain taxpayer-subsidized health care. “It does still have no income caps, so people who make $1, $2, $3 million a year,” Moreno said before Schumer interrupted him. 

“Once we pass the one-year fixed so people right now aren’t in difficulty, we would sit and negotiate that,” Schumer said. “The leader has said that he won’t negotiate before. We’re willing to negotiate once the credits are extended, plain and simple.” 

Moreno responded: “So for one year, people making millions of dollars would still receive these COVID-era subsidies?”

Then, Schumer accused Moreno of caring about billionaires, yielded the floor and walked away. The federal government shut down on Oct. 1. 

The Senate is expected to vote on the motion on Sunday, Punchbowl News posted on X. 

Advertisement

Air traffic controllers are working without pay as travel increases before Thanksgiving and Christmas. Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration cut flights by 10% at 40 main airports because of the shutdown, Townhall reported

Many controllers are quitting their jobs, leaving flights delayed and passengers stranded.  Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fl, called on Democrats to reopen the government. 

