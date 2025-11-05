Progressive Podcaster Celebrates Mamdani's Win by Bashing 'Crusty White People'
Tipsheet

FAA to Cut Flights 10% Because of Federal Shutdown

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 05, 2025 6:20 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

The Federal Aviation Administration will cut 10% of flights across 40 major airports starting Friday if the federal government isn't reopened, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a news conference on Wednesday. 

The federal government has been shut down for 35 days. Since then, about 13,000 air traffic controllers have been working without pay, as have many Transportation Security Administration employees.


The federal government shut down on Oct. 1 over different funding priorities. Now, that disagreement has led to the longest federal government shutdown. 

Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. Senate have voted not to reopen the government 14 times.

In Texas, some passengers saw hour-long lines, according to local media. 

It's unclear how long this shutdown will continue, but it might drag out until Thanksgiving, one of the busiest holidays for airports nationwide. 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries reportedly asked for a meeting with Trump to discuss possibly ending the shutdown. 


