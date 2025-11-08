*If* That's the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect, This Story Has Taken Another Wild...
Tipsheet

Suspect in Black Jeep Fires at Border Patrol Agents in Chicago, DHS Reports

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 08, 2025 4:37 PM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

U.S. Border Patrol Agents said they were shot at by a male in a black Jeep in Chicago, the Department of Homeland Security posted on social media. 

Border Patrol said they were shot at while conducting immigration enforcement operations near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, when an unknown male driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled the scene. An unknown number of agitators also threw a paint can and bricks at Border Patrol’s vehicles.

 Chicago Police Department was called for assistance and cleared the scene. The shooter and vehicle remain at large.

This is the most recent example of people attacking immigration officials. In September, a man shot up a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility and shot three detainees, Townhall reported.

Related:

BORDER PATROL CHICAGO CRIME ICE

Immigration officials have busted a Metro-Chicago police officer who overstayed his visa by 10 years and couldn't legally carry a firearm.

In October, an armed woman rammed her vehicle into a federal vehicle near Chicago and was arrested. 

Tensions remained high as federal officers deported illegal immigrants in a city and state dominated by Democratic politicians. 

