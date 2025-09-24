24-Year-Old Illegal Immigrant Pleads Guilty After Tricking High School Into Admitting Him...
Tipsheet

After Dallas ICE Shooting, Trump Slams the Left: 'Stop Demonizing Law Enforcement'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 24, 2025 7:55 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

President Donald Trump has reacted to a shooting in Texas this morning at an U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facility. A shooter killed two detainees and injured a third before he apparently killed himself.

Trump said that the shooter wrote "anti-ICE" on shell casings. 

"I have been briefed on the deadly shooting at the ICE Field Office in Dallas, Texas. 

"It has now been revealed the deranged shooter wrote “Anti-ICE” on his shell casings. This is despicable! The Brave Men and Women of ICE are just trying to do their jobs, and remove the “WORST of the WORST” Criminals out of our Country, but they are facing an unprecedented increase in threats, violence, and attacks by Deranged Radical Leftists. This violence is the result of the Radical Left Democrats constantly demonizing Law Enforcement, calling for ICE to be demolished, and comparing ICE Officers to “Nazis.” 

"The continuing violence from Radical Left Terrorists, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, must be stopped. ICE Officers, and other Brave Members of Law Enforcement, are under grave threat. We have already declared ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization, and I will be signing an Executive Order this week to dismantle these Domestic Terrorism Networks. I AM CALLING ON ALL DEMOCRATS TO STOP THIS RHETORIC AGAINST ICE AND AMERICA’S LAW ENFORCEMENT, RIGHT NOW! The Trump Administration is fully committed to backing Law Enforcement, Strong Borders, securing our Homeland, deporting Violent Illegal Criminals, and fully rooting out the Left Wing Domestic Terrorism that is terrorizing our Country. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

The White House confirmed the details. 

"I have been briefed on the deadly shooting at the ICE Field Office in Dallas, Texas. It has now been revealed the deranged shooter wrote "Anti-ICE" on his shell casings... I AM CALLING ON ALL DEMOCRATS TO STOP THIS RHETORIC AGAINST ICE & AMERICA'S LAW ENFORCEMENT." - @POTUS

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that the shooting started before 7 a.m. 

The man who assassinated Charlie Kirk earlier this month on a college campus in Utah also wrote things on ammo casings. 

  • "Notices bulges, OwO what's this?"
  • "Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao"
  • "Hey fascist! Catch!" followed by an up arrow symbol, a right arrow symbol, and three down arrow symbols
  • "If you read this, you are gay LMAO"

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP GUN VIOLENCE ICE TEXAS

