Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Targets Roblox for Hosting ‘Digital Playground of Predators’

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Roblox Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar company that operates one of the largest online gaming sites for children, for flagrantly ignoring state and federal online safety laws while deceiving parents about the dangers of its platform.

More than 80 million users choose Roblox as a gaming platform every day, according to the lawsuit filed in the district court of King County, Texas.

Roblox markets itself as a safe digital space of creativity, but in reality it has become a breeding ground for predators, according to the lawsuit.

Children in Texas have been repeatedly exposed to sexually explicit content, exploitation, and grooming because Roblox chose to put pixel pedophiles and corporate profit over the safety of Texas children.

“We cannot allow platforms like Roblox to continue operating as digital playgrounds for predators where the well-being of our kids is sacrificed on the altar of corporate greed,” Attorney General Paxton said in a news release. “Roblox must do more to protect kids from sick and twisted freaks hiding behind a screen. Any corporation that enables child abuse will face the full and unrelenting force of the law.”





BREAKING: I'm suing Roblox for putting pixel pedophiles and profits over the safety of Texas children.



This lawsuit follows similar legal actions that Attorney General Paxton has taken against several Big Tech and social media companies, as well as a similar suit against TikTok.





The lawsuit alleges that Roblox is an unregulated digital playground that is saturated with sexual predators and sexual content. The complaint claims that Roblox knows that tens of millions of users are under the age of 13, but it still hasn’t enacted adequate safety provisions to prevent child exploitation from adults who use the gaming platform's features to feign being a child.

“Texas does not tolerate deception," the lawsuit said. "It does not tolerate the endangerment, abuse, and exploitation of its children. Therefore, the State of Texas brings this action to hold Roblox accountable, to obtain civil penalties, and to ensure that no Texas child is left unprotected inside a multibillion-dollar digital hellscape that preys on innocence under the banner of play.”

Roblox engaged in deceptive trade practices when it promised parents that the gaming platform was safe for children, but it still facilitated the sexual exploitation of teen and pre-teen children.

“As Defendant has long been aware, Roblox is the perfect environment for child predators, pornographers, scammers, fraudsters, online sex rings, and inappropriate content," the lawsuit said. "It is an interactive gaming platform in which users—of all ages, from 4 years old or even younger to adults of all ages—can easily sign up and then navigate the universe in avatars, which provide absolute Users wander around in this unregulated universe, where children can chat with not just other children but adults who are disguised by avatars and can misrepresent their age and intentions.”

