Fetterman Slams Democrats Over Schumer's Shutdown





U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-PA, called on the Democratic Party to own what might turn into the nation's longest federal government shutdown since 1981.

Fetterman told CNN: "It is deeply distressing to know that 42 million Americans will lose their SNAP benefits, and that's one of the big reasons why I'm [opposed] to shutting our government shown."

On CNN, Hakeem Jeffries, the Minority Leader of the U.S. House, struggled to answer why Democrats are keeping the federal government shuttered.

Jeffries responded: We’re continuing to make life better for the American people. We want to reopen the government. We want to enact a bipartisan spending bill that actually makes life better for everyday Americans. And of course, we want to make sure that we can decisively address the Republican health care crisis, which is crushing people all across the country, including working class Americans, rural American, urban America, small-town America, the heartland of America, and black and brown communities throughout America.” “It’s very unfortunate that Donald Trump and Republicans have decided to weaponize hunger and withhold SNAP benefits, even in contravention of two federal courts, which have made clear that not a single person in this country should go without their nutritional assistance, and of course, that the funds exist to make sure that those SNAP benefits are paid through November.”

At a campaign rally for Virginia's gubernatorial race, former President Barack Obama urged Virginia voters to support Democrat Abigail Spanberger instead of Republican Winsome Sears for the Virginia governor’s race on Nov. 4.

Obama repeated the lie that Republicans are keeping the federal government shut down, Townhall reported.

“Meanwhile, the government is shut down, and the Republicans who currently are in charge of Congress, they’re not even pretending to solve the problem," Obama said. "They haven’t even been showing up for work.”

The U.S. Senate could vote as soon as Monday on whether to reopen the federal government, but lawmakers delayed the vote to Tuesday, which will mark the 35th day of the shutdown - the longest recorded since 1981.

