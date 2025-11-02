Obama Stumps for Spanberger Ahead of Tuesday Election

Former President Barack Obama urged Virginia voters to support Democrat Abigail Spanberger instead of Republican Winsome Sears for the Virginia governor’s race on Nov. 4.

Obama rallied Democrats while the federal government has been shut down since Oct. 1 over different funding priorities.

“Lord knows, we need that light," Obama said. "We need that inspiration. Because, let’s face it, our country and our politics are in a pretty dark place right now.”

“It’s hard to know where to start, because every day, this White House offers up a fresh batch of lawlessness and recklessness and mean spiritedness, and just plain craziness," Obama said.

Obama, who knows how Congressional funding votes work, pretended that Republicans are extending the shutdown. But Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and other Senate Democrats have voted 13 times to keep the federal government shut down.

The Senate needs 60 votes to reopen the federal government, but Democrats refuse to reopen the government.

But Obama was playing politics instead of using his brain and knowledge of how the federal government works.

“Meanwhile, the government is shut down, and the Republicans who currently are in charge of Congress, they’re not even pretending to solve the problem," Obama said. "They haven’t even been showing up for work.”

Obama claimed that Spanberger will “create jobs and not cut them, and who will lower costs instead of raising them, and who will bring people together instead of dividing them.”

However, just days ago, PBS NewsHour asked Spanberger whether she would work with Trump to create job opportunities, and the Virginia liberal said no, Townhall reported. Spanberger compared working with Trump to create jobs to working with an arsonist.

Reporter: Would you work with President Trump on areas like job creation?



Spanberger: No pic.twitter.com/82yw7QIXDk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 31, 2025





Jay Jones, the Democratic nominee for Virginia attorney general, attended the campaign rally. Jones has been under fire for years-old texts that wished death upon the children of his political opponent and his children via text messages.

“2 bullets in the head of our former Speaker, watch his children die in their mother’s arms, killing a few cops”…these are the values Abigail Spanberger, Barack Obama, and the entire Democrat establishment fully embraced today as they campaigned with their demented AG candidate,… pic.twitter.com/tV5YIbfO4I — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) November 1, 2025





When @BarackObama and @iamwesmoore come to Virginia today, they are stumping for a ticket that endorses this message from @jonesjay about Republicans.



Virginia - go vote for @winwithwinsome, @johnreid4va, and @jasonmiyaresVA. pic.twitter.com/i4gYF4wz1c — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) November 1, 2025

Obama said that Conservatives blame every problem on minorities and DEI.

OBAMA: “They never miss a chance to scapegoat minorities and DEI for every problem under the sun."



"Wife mad at you? DEI." pic.twitter.com/WqTVZ6Dpy6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 1, 2025

Townhall's Guy Benson noted that the rally welcomed Jones.

Child murder fantasy AG candidate welcomed at Obama/Spanberger rally https://t.co/wQNHpvo0Af — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 2, 2025

Democrats have struggled to pitch political good candidates in recent years. Their last one was Kamala Harris, who didn’t even face a primary challenger because former President Joe Biden couldn’t answer reporter questions without wandering away.

However, Harris claims that she's "not done." But she lost the 2024 election by over 2 million votes.

