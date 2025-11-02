Trump Did It Again With This Year's Halloween Trick-or-Treaters
President Trump Gets the Importance of AI
VIP
Antifa Is Not a 'Dissenting Voice'
Elon Musk Calls on Britain to 'Turn the Tide' of Illegal Immigration
Canadian Prime Minister Apologizes for Anti-Tariff Reagan Ad, Trade Talks Are Still Frozen
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 292: What the New Testament Says About Weakness
Cartoonist Scott Adams Seeks President Trump's Help to Get Cancer Medicine
American Revival: Is It Possible for Christians to Be Simultaneously Revived and Divided?
Intricate Ears and God
The Truth About Christian Zionism
Trump Threatens to Send Troops, Slash Aid to Nigeria If Government Won't Stop...
Left Bullies Erika Kirk Months After Charlie's Assassination
Trump Seeks Investigation Into Killing of Christians in Nigeria
FBI Busts 14 Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers for Alleged Drug Trafficking
Tipsheet

Obama Stumps for Spanberger Ahead of Tuesday Election

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 02, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Former President Barack Obama urged Virginia voters to support Democrat Abigail Spanberger instead of Republican Winsome Sears for the Virginia governor’s race on Nov. 4.

Advertisement

Obama rallied Democrats while the federal government has been shut down since Oct. 1 over different funding priorities.

“Lord knows, we need that light," Obama said. "We need that inspiration. Because, let’s face it, our country and our politics are in a pretty dark place right now.”

“It’s hard to know where to start, because every day, this White House offers up a fresh batch of lawlessness and recklessness and mean spiritedness, and just plain craziness," Obama said.

Obama, who knows how Congressional funding votes work, pretended that Republicans are extending the shutdown. But Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and other Senate Democrats have voted 13 times to keep the federal government shut down. 

The Senate needs 60 votes to reopen the federal government, but Democrats refuse to reopen the government.

But Obama was playing politics instead of using his brain and knowledge of how the federal government works.

“Meanwhile, the government is shut down, and the Republicans who currently are in charge of Congress, they’re not even pretending to solve the problem," Obama said. "They haven’t even been showing up for work.”

Obama claimed that Spanberger will “create jobs and not cut them, and who will lower costs instead of raising them, and who will bring people together instead of dividing them.”

Recommended

Cartoonist Scott Adams Seeks President Trump's Help to Get Cancer Medicine Scott McClallen
Advertisement

Related:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN VIRGINIA

However, just days ago, PBS NewsHour asked Spanberger whether she would work with Trump to create job opportunities, and the Virginia liberal said no, Townhall reported. Spanberger compared working with Trump to create jobs to working with an arsonist.


Jay Jones, the Democratic nominee for Virginia attorney general, attended the campaign rally. Jones has been under fire for years-old texts that wished death upon the children of his political opponent and his children via text messages. 


Advertisement

Obama said that Conservatives blame every problem on minorities and DEI.

Townhall's Guy Benson noted that the rally welcomed Jones. 

Democrats have struggled to pitch political good candidates in recent years. Their last one was Kamala Harris, who didn’t even face a primary challenger because former President Joe Biden couldn’t answer reporter questions without wandering away.

However, Harris claims that she's "not done." But she lost the 2024 election by over 2 million votes. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cartoonist Scott Adams Seeks President Trump's Help to Get Cancer Medicine Scott McClallen
Left Bullies Erika Kirk Months After Charlie's Assassination Scott McClallen
Trump Did It Again With This Year's Halloween Trick-or-Treaters Matt Vespa
Elon Musk Calls on Britain to 'Turn the Tide' of Illegal Immigration Amy Curtis
The Truth About Christian Zionism Michael Brown
Trump Threatens to Send Troops, Slash Aid to Nigeria If Government Won't Stop Christian Killing Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cartoonist Scott Adams Seeks President Trump's Help to Get Cancer Medicine Scott McClallen
Advertisement