Four Republicans Join Resolution To Drop Canada Tariffs

The U.S. Senate voted 50-46 on Wednesday to terminate President Donald Trump’s national emergency declared to enact extra tariffs on Canada.

Four Republicans voted with Democratic lawmakers for the joint resolution to stop Trump's tariffs: Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine sponsored the resolution. He said in a floor speech before the vote:

"President Trump's tariff regime — global, Brazilian tariffs, Canadian tariffs, tariff deals announced then paused, tariff deals negotiated, exceptions granted and in some cases not granted — have created huge chaos in the national economy," Kaine said. "Tariffs are a tax on American consumers. Tariffs are a tax on American businesses. And they are a tax that is imposed by a single person: Donald J. Trump."

In February, Trump declared an emergency because of fentanyl trafficking from the Canadian border. He imposed tariffs

"Canada has played a central role in these challenges, including by failing to devote sufficient attention and resources or meaningfully coordinate with United States law enforcement partners to effectively stem the tide of illicit drugs," the order said.

McConnell said that new trade barriers have hurt Kentucky residents.

“New trade barriers imposed this year have made it harder to sustain the supply chains that let thousands of Kentuckians build cars and appliances in the Commonwealth," McConnell said in a statement. "Retaliatory tariffs on American products have turned agricultural income upside down for many of Kentucky’s nearly 70,000 family farms. Bourbon has been caught in the crossfire from Day One. And consumers are paying higher prices across the board as the true costs of trade barriers fall inevitably on them."

Paul also said that tariffs are a tax on consumers.

I’m proud to see the Senate stand up for the Constitution and end an unconstitutional tax on Americans. Tariffs aren’t paid by foreign countries, they’re paid by American families.



I hope to see the House follow suit. https://t.co/1sdfKptzJ9 — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) October 29, 2025

Trump added another 10 percent tariff on Canada because of a fake Ronald Reagan TV ad that criticized his tariffs, Townhall reported.

🚨 JUST IN: U.S. Senate votes to TERMINATE President Trump's tariffs on Canada, 50-46.



Republicans who voted to stop Trump's tariffs: Lisa Murkowski, Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins and Rand Paul



The HOUSE would still need to pass it, which is NOT likely at all. pic.twitter.com/fz8VkOqy0B — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2025









The resolution read: “Terminating the national emergency declared to impose duties on articles imported from Canada.

Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That, pursuant to section 202 of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622), the national emergency declared on February 1, 2025, by the President in Executive Order 14193 (90 Fed. Reg. 9113) is terminated.”

Yesterday, Sens. Rand Paul, Thom Tillis, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and former Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell voted with Democrats to strike down tariffs on Brazil.

In July, Trump declared an emergency before adding an additional 40 percent tariff on Brazil.

In August, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that Trump's tariffs could slash the deficit by $4 trillion.

The vote happened on day 28 of the federal government’s shutdown. This is the second-longest shutdown of the federal government since 1981.

