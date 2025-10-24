VIP
Mamdani Is Just the Start, Brace Yourselves for What's Next
CNN Host Left Aghast After Scott Jennings Made This Point About Mamdani
CNN’s Scott Jennings Drops Common Sense Truth Bomb on Geraldo Rivera Over ICE...
Keir Starmer Vows to Protect Britain's Muslim Migrants From the Legitimate Criticisms of...
It Is Time for Never Trump Inc.™ to File Chapter 11
Just How Panicked Are Virginia Democrats? Well...
Defending Education Says the Schumer Shutdown Proves the Department of Education Is Obsole...
Two Public Employee Unions Side With Illegals, Sue Trump to Block CDL Safety...
VIP
Jay Jones Isn't Only Problem in His Family, Apparently
VIP
The Defense of Men in Women's Sports Keeps Reaching Delusional Levels
VIP
The New York Knicks Issue Zohran Mamdani a Cease and Desist
This Top Democrat Just Endorsed a Socialist
Yet Another Liberal Calls Stephen Miller a Nazi
Federal Judge Strikes Down Rule Expanding Anti-Discrimination Law to 'Trans Healthcare'
Tipsheet

Trump Suspend Trade Negotiations With Canada, Following Fake Ronald Reagan Ad

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 24, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will be suspending all trade negotiations with Canada, following the release of an ad that used a speech from former President Ronald Reagan to critique the Trump administration's tariff policies.

Advertisement

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT

He followed up hours later with another post, writing:

CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!!They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY. Canada is trying to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country. Canada has long cheated on Tariffs, charging our farmers as much as 400%. Now they, and other countries, can’t take advantage of the U.S. any longer. Thank you to the Ronald Reagan Foundation for exposing this FRAUD. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said in a statement that the Canadian government launched an ad campaign using “selectively edited” audio from Reagan’s April 25, 1987, “Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade.”

Recommended

CNN Host Left Aghast After Scott Jennings Made This Point About Mamdani Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address, and the Government of Ontario did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks," they wrote. They said that they are reviewing possible legal action over the ad.

Former President Reagan’s trade policy did not fully align with President Trump’s broad tariff approach. Reagan applied tariffs selectively while keeping free trade at the core of his agenda, whereas President Trump has used tariffs more broadly. The Reagan address featured in the ad was largely anti-tariff, though he also defended targeted tariffs on Japan in response to unfair trade practices.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CANADA DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY TARIFFS TRADE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Host Left Aghast After Scott Jennings Made This Point About Mamdani Matt Vespa
Just How Panicked Are Virginia Democrats? Well... Amy Curtis
Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent Kurt Schlichter
CNN’s Scott Jennings Drops Common Sense Truth Bomb on Geraldo Rivera Over ICE Agents Wearing Masks Amy Curtis
Hakeem Jeffries Trapped on Live TV: Confronted With Nowhere to Run Townhall Video
Keir Starmer Vows to Protect Britain's Muslim Migrants From the Legitimate Criticisms of British Citizens Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Host Left Aghast After Scott Jennings Made This Point About Mamdani Matt Vespa
Advertisement