Trump Suspend Trade Negotiations With Canada, Following Fake Ronald Reagan Ad

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will be suspending all trade negotiations with Canada, following the release of an ad that used a speech from former President Ronald Reagan to critique the Trump administration's tariff policies.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT

He followed up hours later with another post, writing:

CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!!They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY. Canada is trying to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country. Canada has long cheated on Tariffs, charging our farmers as much as 400%. Now they, and other countries, can’t take advantage of the U.S. any longer. Thank you to the Ronald Reagan Foundation for exposing this FRAUD. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said in a statement that the Canadian government launched an ad campaign using “selectively edited” audio from Reagan’s April 25, 1987, “Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade.”

"The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address, and the Government of Ontario did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks," they wrote. They said that they are reviewing possible legal action over the ad.

Former President Reagan’s trade policy did not fully align with President Trump’s broad tariff approach. Reagan applied tariffs selectively while keeping free trade at the core of his agenda, whereas President Trump has used tariffs more broadly. The Reagan address featured in the ad was largely anti-tariff, though he also defended targeted tariffs on Japan in response to unfair trade practices.

