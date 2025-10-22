'Schumer Shutdown' Continues As Dems Refuse to Reopen Government for 12th Time

The ‘Schumer Shutdown’ continues as Democrats in the U.S. Senate voted for a 12th time since Oct. 1 to keep the federal government shut down.

The Senate voted 54-46 to keep the government shutdown. The Senate needs 60 votes to pass a funding bill. Republicans support the measure, but not all Democratic lawmakers do.

BREAKING: Democrats vote to keep the government shutdown for the TWELFTH TIME pic.twitter.com/zaVr2dJCH3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 22, 2025

The federal government has been shut down for 22 days, which is the second-longest federal shutdown since 1981. The longest shutdown stretched for 35 days.

SHOCKING: The 12th vote failed 54-46.



Needs 60 votes. All but 3 Dems voted to KEEP the lights off, and maintain the Schumer Shutdown.



At this rate, 500,000 federal workers will not receive a paycheck on Friday. https://t.co/1Vzl6fKc5q — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) October 22, 2025

If the federal shutdown continues much longer into November, then 42 million people might not get food stamp benefits next month.

The quickest way to ensure Oklahomans receive SNAP benefits is to re-open ASAP. I've voted 11 times to end the Schumer Shutdown. 12th vote expected today.



All but 3 Senate Dems are opposing a clean, bipartisan resolution to re-open. Takes 60.



That's not "blame" it's a fact. pic.twitter.com/yHNoMIE2G8 — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) October 22, 2025

When pressed about the consequences of extending the federal shutdown, Democrat Whip Rep. Katherine Clark said: "Shutdowns are terrible. Of course, there will be families that are going to suffer. We take that responsibility seriously, but it is one of the few leverage times we have."

This is a confession. https://t.co/1ALGvsnRKP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 22, 2025

The White House social media page has slammed Democratic lawmakers for dragging out the federal shutdown.

Americans suffer, Democrats celebrate and point fingers.



The math ain’t mathing. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/pvKW7UXu4l — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 22, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

