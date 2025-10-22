Karine Jean-Pierre Decided to Pick a Fight With Karoline Leavitt. Terrible Mistake, Lady.
Tipsheet

'Schumer Shutdown' Continues As Dems Refuse to Reopen Government for 12th Time

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 22, 2025 7:22 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The ‘Schumer Shutdown’ continues as Democrats in the U.S. Senate voted for a 12th time since Oct. 1 to keep the federal government shut down. 

The Senate voted 54-46 to keep the government shutdown. The Senate needs 60 votes to pass a funding bill. Republicans support the measure, but not all Democratic lawmakers do. 

The federal government has been shut down for 22 days, which is the second-longest federal shutdown since 1981.  The longest shutdown stretched for 35 days. 

If the federal shutdown continues much longer into November, then 42 million people might not get food stamp benefits next month. 

When pressed about the consequences of extending the federal shutdown, Democrat Whip Rep. Katherine Clark said:  "Shutdowns are terrible. Of course, there will be families that are going to suffer. We take that responsibility seriously, but it is one of the few leverage times we have."

The White House social media page has slammed Democratic lawmakers for dragging out the federal shutdown.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

