FBI Pittsburgh Arrested 19 Violent Fugitives

FBI Pittsburgh, along with local, state, and federal partners, arrested 19 dangerous wanted fugitives during a five-day operation as part of Summer Heat, an FBI nationwide initiative targeting violent crime.

Between October 6 and October 10, FBI Pittsburgh, the United States Marshals Service (USMS), the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit (PBP-FAU) partnered to identify targets, collect intelligence, conduct investigative analysis, and arrest these individuals.

“Law enforcement at all levels shares the same goal: protect the communities we serve. This operation proves our commitment to that mission,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek. “It does not matter if you’re in Western Pennsylvania, across the United States, or anywhere else in the world, the FBI and our partners will find you and will bring you to justice. We take Crushing Violent Crime to heart, and we will not stop.”

FBI Pittsburgh Special Agents and Task Force Officers embedded with each partner agency to coordinate movements, provide investigative support, and share information in real-time.

“The United States Marshals Service is constantly collaborating with various law enforcement partners on initiatives that target and reduce violent crime," U.S. Marshal Stephen Eberle said in a statement. "We will continue to work closely with all law enforcement to keep our communities safe and bring dangerous fugitives to justice. I want to thank all the agencies that participated in this successful operation.”

Nineteen subjects were arrested for offenses, including:

drug trafficking

firearms possession

sexual battery of a child

rape of children

terroristic threats

human trafficking

“We are fortunate in western Pennsylvania to have great partnerships in law enforcement and when that cohesiveness involving our various agencies results in dangerous people being taken off the streets, that is a good day for law enforcement and for our residents,” said Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

While the primary focus of this operation was on the Western Pennsylvania region, arrests connected to this effort took place as far away as North Carolina and Kansas.

“The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police—and its highly-trained detectives from the Fugitive Apprehension Unit—is always at the ready to assist our local and federal law enforcement partners with the shared goal of driving guns, drugs, and criminals out of neighborhoods, keeping Allegheny County streets safe from violent crime,” said Acting Chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Martin Devine.

One individual was arrested by the USMS in Kansas City, Kansas, with an outstanding federal arrest warrant for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor females who were in his care. Another individual who was wanted out of Allegheny County for stalking, harassment, and being physically violent against his ex-girlfriend was arrested by the FBI Charlotte, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The FBI Pittsburgh SWAT team deployed to an address in Penn Hills as part of this operation to effect an arrest as well.

3 firearms seized

28.8 grams of crack cocaine seized

77.6 grams of heroin and fentanyl seized

722.6 grams of marijuana seized

To put this into perspective, that amount of heroin and fentanyl alone could destroy the lives of one in 10 Pittsburghers.

Additionally, tens of thousands of dollars in illicit drug proceeds were also seized.

FBI Pittsburgh thanks all partner agencies that supported this operation.

Nationwide, the FBI and law enforcement partners made 8,629 arrests across the country as of October 2 in connection with Summer Heat.

The FBI surged resources alongside state and local partners, executing federal warrants on violent criminals and fugitives, dismantling violent gangs and transnational criminal organizations, identifying and rescuing child victims, and resolving violent crime cases in Indian Country. Of the 8,629 arrests, more than 6,500 fell under the FBI’s Violent Crime and Gang program. In addition, agents and intelligence professionals investigating violent crimes against children identified or located 1,053 victim children. Summer Heat operations also led to the seizure of 44,569 kilograms of cocaine, 421 kilograms of fentanyl, and 2,281 weapons.

