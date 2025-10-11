Virginia Dem Gov Candidate's Appalling Response on Political Violence Is Now an Ad....
CBS Journos Shocked That New Boss Wants to Know What They Do

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 11, 2025 4:30 PM
Townhall Media

Writer Bari Weiss is the new Editor-In-Chief of CBS news, and some journalists worry they might now have to write fair news.

She sent a memo across CBS News asking them to explain how they spend their time.

Weiss sent a memo across CBS News asking them to explain how they spend their time and what’s working and not working.

In response, the Writer’s Guild of America’s East, which represents some CBS employees, encouraged writers not to respond until the Tuesday deadline.

The letter might be reminiscent of Elon Musk DOGE committee that cut wasteful government spending. 

 

Paramount, the parent company of CBS News, recently bought Weiss' company The Free Press for about $150 million in cash plus stock, the New York Times reported. The news company also put her in charge of the news division. 

Weiss targeted 10 core goals that the new CBS aims to achieve:

  1. Journalism that reports on the world as it actually is.
  2. Journalism that is fair, fearless, and factual.
  3. Journalism that respoects our audience to tell the truth plainly-wherever it leads.
  4. Journalism that makes sense of a noisy, confusing world
  5. Journalism that explains things clearly, without pretense or jargon.
  6. Journalism that holds both American political parties to equal scrutiny.
  7. Journalism that embraces a wide spectrum of views and voices so that the audience can contend with the best arguments on all side of a debate.
  8. Journalism that rushes toward the most interesting and important stories, regardless of their unpopularity.
  9. Journalism that uses all of the tools of the digital era. 
  10. Journalism that understands that the best way to serve America is to endeavor to present the public with the facts, first and foremost. 
Weiss' takeover of CBS follows as many small, medium, and large news outlets are going bankrupt and laying off employees. 

Trust of news outlets hit a record low of 28% in the U.S., according to a recent Gallup poll. The new leadership change might change that. 

